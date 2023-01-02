10-year implementation of Resolution No. 26 by the Politburo: Direction toward Nghe An’s sustainable development

(Baonghean.vn) - Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated July 30, 2013 by the Politburo affirmed the Party's position on the role, position and importance of Nghe An in the North Central region.



Summing up the 10-year implementation of Resolution No. 26 provides the basis for the National Assembly, the Government, ministries and central agencies to complete, promulgate specific mechanisms and policies and supplement resources for sustainable development of Nghe An.

Positive movement

On July 30, 2013, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on the direction and tasks of developing Nghe An by 2020 with the goal of "Striving to build Nghe An to become a decent province in the Northern region by 2015, creating a basis to basically become an industrial province by 2020; being the center of finance, trade, tourism, education and training, science and technology, health, culture, sports, high-tech industry of the North Central region; having a synchronous and gradually modern infrastructure system; people's material and spiritual life is enhanced; having advanced culture, imbued with the identity of Nghe land; strong national defense and security, social order and safety are ensured...".

This document showed the Politburo's special interest in President Ho Chi Minh's homeland; its orientation and motivation to help the province develop in line with its position, role and potential. Because Nghe An is one of the few centrally-run provinces and cities to be given a resolution by the Politburo on local development directions and tasks.

Immediately after the Politburo promulgated Resolution No. 26, Nghe An concretized the guidelines of the Resolution with action programs, selected 21 key programs and schemes for implementation, and at the same time, integrated the content of Resolution No. 26 into the programs and projects on the implementation of the Resolutions of the 18th and 19th Provincial Party Congresses. The directions, objectives and tasks mentioned in Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW are actively implemented.

Since the implementation of Resolution No. 26, Nghe An has made rapid and comprehensive development steps towards sustainability, creating a favorable foundation for the coming period; improving quality of growth; developing agriculture at a high level compared to the average level of the region and the whole country. The scale of gross product (GRDP) in the province is expanding (in 2013 it was VND 73,021 billion, in 2021 it was VND 155,424 billion, in 2022 it is estimated to be VND 174,044 billion); GRDP per capita in 2013 was VND 23.74 million, in 2021 it reached 45.58 million VND, and it is estimated to reach VND 50.8 million in 2022. The size of Nghe An's economy ranks 12th in the country.

With efforts to improve the business and investment environment, the province’s investment attraction has gained many positive changes. In the period 2014-2021, we attracted 1,023 projects, with a registered capital of VND 248,930 billion. FDI attraction has changed sharply, with large-scale projects, coming from global corporations and in 2022 for the first time Nghe An was in the group of 10 localities attracting the largest FDI in the country... Up to now, some sectors have been gradually shaped as the center of the region, such as health, education and training, science and technology...

Development orientation for Nghe An

In 2019, the Politburo reviewed and evaluated 5 years of implementation of Resolution No. 26. At that meeting, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly appreciated the efforts and strong will of Nghe An’s Party and people in implementing Resolution No. 26. The General Secretary said: "From the practice, Nghe An has seen the direction and what we need to do". After that meeting, the Politburo issued Notice No. 55-TB/TW dated April 20, 2019, in which it basically agreed with the recommendations of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee to conduct a review of Resolution No. 26 in 2023.

Based on the request to lead and direct to summarize Resolution No. 26 by the Politburo, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee has established a Steering Committee to summarize 10 years of implementation of the Resolution. The process of organizing the review is carried out from the district to the provincial level, in order to seriously and objectively assess, reflecting the achieved results and what have not been achieved; reasons and lessons; difficulties and problems posed during the implementation of the Resolution. It also proposes possible views, orientations, objectives, tasks, solutions, mechanisms and policies which are suitable to the context, role and position of the province, region and the whole country in the new period.

In the 10-year evaluation of the implementation of Resolution No. 26, in addition to the achieved results, provincial leaders also frankly recognized and raised "bottlenecks", namely infrastructure, especially infrastructure related to logistics, difficulties in the development of seaports and airports, resources for the implementation of goals and targets,... At the same time, they also analyzed and clarified goals, views and solutions to develop Nghe An province to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

At the seminars, commenting on the 10-year implementation of Resolution No. 26, the leaders of central ministries and agencies, scientists and consultants emphasized the need to "locate" Nghe An. In particular, it is necessary to point out the causes, seriously assess difficulties and advantages; thereby, proposing to the Central Government appropriate goals for the next development period of the province to 2030, with a vision to 2045 associated with specific mechanisms and policies for Nghe An province.

Recently, at the scientific seminar "Development direction of Nghe An province to 2030, with a vision to 2045", Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Central Committee of the Party, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee of the Project to summarize Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated July 30, 2013 emphasized: Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has spent a lot of time and efforts summarizing the implementation of Resolution No. 26 by the Politburo, identifying this as one of the very important political tasks that are given top priority. The seminar will help the Project Steering Committee and Nghe An Provincial Party Committee to better and more specifically recognize the achieved results, difficulties, limitations, causes and lessons learned in the 10 years of implementation of Resolution No. 26. At the same time, we can clarify the theoretical and practical issues posed to the direction and tasks of developing Nghe An province from now to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

It can be said that the comprehensive assessment of 10-year implementation of Resolution No. 26 is an opportunity for the Party, Authority and People of Nghe An to better identify the advantages and disadvantages in the development process, to take advantage of opportunities, promote the potential and advantages of Nghe An. This is also the basis for the National Assembly, the Government, ministries and central agencies to complete, promulgate specific mechanisms and policies and supplement resources for sustainable development of Nghe An - the beloved hometown of President Ho Chi Minh!