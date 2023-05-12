200 photos and documents introduced at the exhibition "Simple yet Noble Examples" to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

(Baonghean.vn) - This is a significant political event in the series of events commemorating the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh, which takes place at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site.

On the afternoon of May 10th, at the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site, its Management Board collaborated with Ho Chi Minh Museum, artists and entrepreneurs from Nghe An, Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City to organize activities including: the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Simple yet Noble Examples", introduction of paintings of President Ho Chi Minh, and cooperated with the Thanh Hoa Provincial Cultural Center to showcase the cultural space of Thanh Hoa province.

The ceremony was attended by: Mr. Vu Manh Ha - Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum; Mr. Tran The Thuan - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City; representatives from the Department of Culture and Sports of Thanh Hoa province; Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An province, and representatives of Nam Dan district leadership.

The exhibition "Simple yet Noble Examples" consists of 200 photos and documents, divided into two parts. The first part affirms that "Studying and following the ideology, morality and style of Ho Chi Minh" is a regular task for the entire Party and people. The second one introduces typical examples of collectives and individuals who have studied and followed the ideology, morality, and style of Ho Chi Minh in practice.

On this occasion, the organizers introduced 16 paintings of President Ho Chi Minh by artists from all over the country, and showcased the cultural space of Thanh Hoa province with the theme "Thanh Hoa homeland follows Uncle Ho's teachings".

In her speech at the ceremony, the leader of the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An province affirmed that it is an important political event in the series of activities commemorating the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birth, held at the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site.

The purpose of this activity is to continue promoting and making a strong transformation from "learning" to "following" Uncle Ho, making his ideology, morality and style deeply integrated into the social life, becoming the way of life, thinking habits, and actions of each cadre, party member and citizen.

This helps to enhance the patriotic spirit, the will of national self-reliance, as well as the desire of party committees, party organizations, officials, party members and people to contribute and develop the country prosperously and happily. It also contributes to the successful implementation of the resolutions of the 13th Party Congress.