75 propaganda posters on display to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s Call for Patriotic Emulation

(Baonghean.vn) - Each propaganda poster serves as a profound message to convey to cadres, party members, and the people the significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation, as well as the prominent position, role, and great impact of the patriotic emulation movement.

On the afternoon of June 2nd, at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, the authorities organized the opening ceremony of the Propaganda Poster Exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s Call for Patriotic Emulation.

The exhibition introduces 75 selected artworks out of hundreds of submissions from professional and non-professional artists nationwide who participated in the propaganda poster creation competition commemorating the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho's Call for "Patriotic Emulation".

Each propaganda artwork serves as a comprehensive message to raise awareness among cadres, party members, and the people about the profound significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for "Patriotic Emulation," as well as the position, role, and significant impact of the patriotic emulation movement. Consequently, they strengthen and nurture the people's trust in the Party's guidelines and policies, as well as the laws of the State. Moreover, these artworks contribute to spreading the patriotic competition movement, successfully accomplishing the tasks of economic, social, and cultural development of the country.

This is also an opportunity for the visual propaganda field in Nghe An to learn from the creative experiences and artistic values in creating propaganda posters from artists across the country. It allows for the accumulation of additional capabilities and creative thinking.