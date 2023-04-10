Attractive destinations in Vinh city

|
Vinh city is the political, economic and cultural center of Nghe An province, also an attractive destination with various types of tourism services and products. In recent years, the city has become a "hot" destination local residents of Nghe An and tourists from near and far. Photo: Thanh Duy
The ancient city of Vinh was built in 1804 under the reign of Gia Long and was built with soil. It was not until the 12th year of Minh Mang (1831) that it was rebuilt with stone. Despite hundreds of years’ time, this place still retains its solemn and ancient features. Photo: Q.A
Many tourists choose the gate of the ancient city as an ideal photo hotspot. Photo: BNA
Ho Chi Minh Square and the statue of Uncle Ho in the center of Vinh city are not only special political, cultural, and architectural landmarks, but also attractive tourist destinations for domestic and foreign tourists when they visit Vinh city. Photo: BNA
Every year, Ho Chi Minh Square, Uncle Ho's statue, and simulated Chung Mountain receive a large number of visitors who come to offer incense, pay tribute, report their achievements to Uncle Ho and visit this landmark. Photo: BNA
Nghe An Museum is located on Dao Tan Street, Vinh City. This is a place to educate the love for the homeland, awaken the spirit of pride in the historical tradition and culture, and contribute to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage values to promote the image of Nghe An province to domestic and foreign tourists. Photo by Q.A.
The community temple Dinh Trung is located in the cluster of historical relics of Do Village, Hung Dung Ward, Vinh City. This is the only national-ranked historical relic in the cluster of historical relics. During the Nghe Tinh Soviet Movement in 1930-1931 period, Dinh Trung was the place where the revolutionary activities of people took place. There is still a 12.7 mm artillery gun here as a historical evidence of the people of Lang Do shooting down American planes to save the country. Photo: Q.A
Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Memorial House is located on Quang Trung Street, Vinh City, where the images and mementos of the resilient communist female soldier of Vietnam are preserved. Over the years, this place has welcomed and conveyed information about the life and revolutionary career of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai to local and foreign tourists. Photo: Q.A
Tung Lam Diec Co, also known as Diec Pagoda, is a large pagoda located in the bustling urban area of Vinh city. The pagoda was originally built during the late Tran Dynasty and has undergone several renovations. Since the end of the 19th century, Diec Pagoda has become an important cultural and religious landmark in Vinh city. Photo: Q.A
The temple of Emperor Quang Trung on the summit of Quyet Mountain, located in Trung Do Ward, is a famous spiritual tourism site in Vinh City. Here, tourists can enjoy panoramic views of Vinh City from above. Photo: BNA
According to the management board of the Temple of Emperor Quang Trung, on an annual average, the temple receives over 110,000 visitors who come to offer incense, explore the history, and learn about the culture. Every year, the temple hosts two major festivals: the anniversary of Emperor Quang Trung's death (on the 29th day of the 7th lunar month) and the Victory Day of Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da (on the 5th day of the 1st lunar month). Photo: Q.A
The night market is an attractive feature of Vinh city. In April 2022, the city officially launched its first pedestrian street in Nghe An province, which has become a popular destination for locals and tourists alike on weekends, offering various recreational and entertainment activities. Photo: Q.A
In November 2022, Vinh city allowed the sale and display of flower vendors on bicycles along Le Mao street. This has become a popular photo-worthy place for local residents and tourists. Photo: Q.A
In the outskirts of Vinh, such as Nghi An and Nghi Lien communes, there are villages specializing in flower and ornamental tree crafts, with lush, green and vibrant landscapes. These are must-visit destinations for tourists when coming to Vinh city. Photo: Q.A