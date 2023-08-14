Nghe An News

Boosting capability in terms of agricultural production linkage for cooperatives in Nghe An

Le Thanh

(Baonghean.vn) - A training course was held in Nghe An with the aim of equipping knowledge about value chain linkage of OCOP products, improving marketing management skills in agricultural cooperatives for their cadres and members.

bna_nông dân 5. ảnh thanh lê.JPG
An overall view of the training course. Photo: LT

On August 11 and 12, the Center for Farmer and Rural Area Support - Central Vietnam Farmers' Association, in collaboration with the Nghe An Provincial Farmers' Association, organized a training course to enhance the capacity of cooperatives in organizing production linkages.

The trainees included heads of professional branches, occupational associations, and agricultural cooperative members from the districts of Hung Nguyen, Nam Dan, and Nghi Loc.

Over the course of 2 days, the participants were provided with content by experts, including: Linking value chains of OCOP products in agricultural production; Marketing management in agricultural cooperatives.

bna_nông dân 2. ảnh thanh lê.JPG
The participants exchanged experiences, difficulties and challenges encountered during the organization and activities of the cooperative. Photo: LT

Furthermore, the trainees listened to and gained deep understanding of skills in cooperative management, market knowledge, digital transformation in administrative procedures execution, and seeking markets for agricultural products.

During the training session, agricultural experts exchanged, discussed and shared experiences, best practices and practical solutions to overcome challenges and difficulties in the organization and production activities of agricultural cooperatives.

bna_ mo hinh nghi loc. Anh thanh e.jpg
The field trip to various cooperatives in Nghi Loc district. Photo: LT

As part of the training program, the participants had a field trip to several cooperatives in the Nghi Loc district. This experience allowed them to accumulate knowledge in service management, marketing in agricultural cooperatives, apply information technology and digital transformation in production, processing, and consumption of agricultural products. This is applied to improve the value of agricultural products, develop sustainable cooperatives, create stable employment and high income for members and local workers.

