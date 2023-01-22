Celebrating Lunar New Year's Eve 2023 in Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - The highlight of the night was the art performance consisting of many exciting singing and dancing performances, with the participation of many famous singers.



On January 21 evening (Lunar New Year's Eve), the People's Committee of Vinh city organized the New Year's Eve Festival to welcome Year of the Cat 2023. Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee attended the festival.

The Lunar New Year's Eve 2023 is one of the activities to celebrate the founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and welcome the Year of the Car 2023, in order to create a joyful and exciting atmosphere, improve creativity, cultural and spiritual values, attract a large number of people to participate and contribute to developing the cultural life of the people.

At the same time, through activities at the festival, the organizers aims to extensively propagate historical and cultural traditions; educate political ideology, patriotism; towards the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2023), 235thanniversary of Phuong Hoang Trung Do, 60th founding anniversary of Vinh city, 15th anniversary of Vinh city being a 1st-tier urban area.

The festival started at 9.30 pm and lasts until midnight. Its highlight is the art performance with the theme "Celebrating New Year's Eve with the country" consisting of 3 parts: Part I - Vinh city enters the Spring Festival; Part II - Flavors of Vietnamese Tet; Part III - Sound inspiration with Spring.

The program included many exciting dancing and singing performances, with the participation of many famous singers who won the National Sao Mai Award, bands, DJ dance groups from many different regions, especially Nghe An artists who have become famous such as Hoang Hong Ngoc, Trang Nhung, Manh Dat, The Anh...

The show was concluded with a 15-minute display of low-altitude fireworks to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023 - the Year of the Cat.