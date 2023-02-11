Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee works with leaders of Sembcorp in Singapore

(Baonghean.vn) - On February 9, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee hold a working session with leaders of Sembcorp.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung expressed his pleasure and sincere thanks to Mr. Kelvin Teo - CEO of Sembcorp Development and co-Chairman of VSIP Group for taking the time to receive the delegation. At the same time, Mr. Trung sent his best wishes to Mr. Kelvin Teo and wished Sembcorp as well as VSIP Group more and more effective development.

Emphasizing the importance of the official visit to Singapore by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in general and for partners of Nghe An province in particular, the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee said that Nghe An identified partners from Singapore as very important in investment cooperation, trade and economic development activities.

In Nghe An, the investment cooperation with partners from Singapore has recently achieved very positive results. In the province, there are currently 6 investment projects of partners from Singapore, of which 5 projects have been put into production, 1 project is completing procedures with a total registered capital of more than USD 301.68 million. In particular, VSIP project is 1 of the key projects and is showing its high effectiveness.

The total investment capital of VSIP Nghe An is USD 186.98 million, and it is expected to create jobs for more than 40,000 local workers. As of January 2023, VSIP Industrial Park has attracted 39 land lease investment projects, with an occupancy rate of 88%. Of which, 23 projects have been put into operation, 5 projects are under construction, the remaining projects are undergoing procedures, and the total registered investment capital reaches USD 743.6 million. Among them are 19 foreign investors (FDI), with a total registered capital of over USD 681 million.

Many large corporations in the global electronics supply chain have invested in VSIP Nghe An Industrial Park, such as Luxshare - ICT Group invested in 3 projects with a total registered capital of USD 330 million; Everwin Group invested in 1 project with a total capital of USD 200 million, and is expected to increase its capital to USD 400 million.

In particular, VSIP Nghe An 2 project in Tho Loc Industrial Park has just been approved by the Prime Minister of Vietnam. This is a project to build industrial, service and urban parks that converge green, smart and sustainable development factors.

On behalf of the leaders of Nghe An province, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung expressed his thanks to Mr. Kelvin Teo, other leaders of Sembcorp and VSIP for their interest in investing in VSIP Industrial Park.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Kelvin Teo - CEO of Sembcorp Development and Co-Chairman of VSIP said that after the recent crisis period, VSIP Group is growing stronger and more "mature", so in the coming time it will go faster and better.

Emphasizing that VSIP would not be able to develop as it is today without the support of Nghe An local government, Mr. Kelvin Teo affirmed that the Board of Directors of Sembcorp and VSIP have commit to continue to work closely with Nghe An provincial government in a better, faster manner to handle related issues, closely link interests with the government and people of Nghe An province. This is the motto and principle of VSIP's development in Nghe An.

Thanking Mr. Kelvin Teo's affirmation, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung expressed his delight when VSIP determined to invest in building VSIP Nghe An 2 project in Tho Loc Industrial Park (phase 1) to become a model industrial park with 3 factors: Smart - green - sustainable.

The Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee hopes that Nghe An province and VSIP will invite the Prime Ministers of the two countries to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of this model industrial park. On the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of VSIP Nghe An 2 project, Nghe An province will organize an Economic Cooperation Forum between Nghe An and partners from Singapore and expect Mr. Kelvin Teo to introduce Singaporean investors to participate.

For the implementation of VSIP Industrial Park in Hung Nguyen district, the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee shared with VSIP about changes related to investment costs; At the same time, he emphasized that in addition to strictly complying with legal regulations, Nghe An province must also consider to harmonize the interests of investors, especially those who are considered strategic partners of the province such as VSIP, with the view of creating the best conditions for VSIP to develop effectively in the long term, actively contribute to the development of Nghe An province.

Nghe An province is committed to continuing to accompany VSIP to share difficulties, build an effective cooperation relationship, harmonize interests; At the same time, it is believed that in the coming time, Sembcorp and VSIP will overcome difficult periods, promote investment efficiency in Nghe An according to VSIP's motto: faster, better and stronger.