Connecting and developing the Southwest Nghe An’s economy

Duc Dung

(Baonghean.vn) - Districts in the Southwest Nghe An region need to have a plan to jointly focus resources from a number of national target programs to invest in infrastructure, regional linkage fields and projects.

1.ban ve.jpg
The southwest region of Nghe An has a lot of potential to develop tourism and medicinal plants. In the photo: A corner of Ban Ve hydroelectric lake. Photo: Sach Nguyen

That is one of the contents of the Notice of Conclusion of the Scientific Conference "Arguments for economic development in the Southwest Nghe An region" recently issued by the People's Committee of Nghe An province.

Accordingly, on October 30, the Provincial People's Committee organized a scientific conference with the topic of "Arguments for economic development in the Southwest Nghe An region". After listening to reports, presentations and opinions at the Workshop, the Workshop received some of the following contents:

Regarding policies, mechanisms, planning and linkages in the Southwest region:

- It is necessary to develop plans for socio-economic development in the region, linking the development of sub-regions and inter-regions. Districts in the region need to have a plan to jointly focus resources from a number of national target programs to focus on investing in infrastructure, regional linkage fields and projects.

- Localities in the region need to have a program to sign cooperation in areas of advantage and develop raw material areas as well as call for businesses to process products.

- There should be clear policies and mechanisms in attracting investment in key economic sectors of the region.

- Early planning for industrialized agricultural development along the Ho Chi Minh road corridor.

- Forest development planning is integrated with the planning policy for medicinal plant development.

- Forming Thanh Thuy Border Gate Economic Zone will play an important role in spreading the development of the Southwest region and surrounding areas.

Regarding infrastructure development: Increase investment in construction, upgrading and completing inter-provincial and inter-regional connection axes in a synchronous and modern manner to make transportation between regions and localities more convenient. Transportation and telecommunications are two priority areas in supporting the economic development of the Southwest. In particular, focus should be put on developing a number of advantageous areas of the region, such as developing the economy from the forest and medicinal herbs; Tourism development; Border gate economic development...

