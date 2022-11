Connecting and promoting agricultural investment between Nghe An and Japan

(Baonghean.vn) - At the seminar, in addition to 12 booths of Nghe An enterprises with provincial OCOP products, there were also the participation of Japanese enterprises, introducing typical agricultural products of Japan.

In order to connect and promote agricultural investment between Nghe An and Japan, on August 18 morning, the Seminar on Agribusiness Japan Desk (ABJD), Nghe An’s Agricultural Marketing Platform (AMPF) and connecting Vietnamese- Japanese businesses took place in Vinh City. It was co-organized by Nghe An’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and JICA.

In his speech at the event, Mr. Kubo Yoshimoto - Deputy Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in Vietnam said: Between Japan and Vietnam, the medium and long-term visions for agricultural cooperation has been developed since 2015 based on policy dialogues between the Ministers of Agriculture of Japan and Vietnam.

"In this vision, Nghe An is one of the prioritized areas for cooperation. By taking advantage of the favorable natural conditions, people and the use of Japanese technology in production, we expect to maximize the efficiency of development and investment in Nghe An," said Mr. Kubo Yoshimoto.

Although Japanese companies are increasingly willing to invest in Vietnam, it is difficult for them to find suitable partners. To solve this problem, JICA supports connecting enterprises through ABJD and AMPF projects. ABJD is the focal point between Japanese and Vietnamese companies to strengthen the relationship, provide Japanese companies with information about the Vietnamese market and agricultural products, and support Japanese agricultural companies to invest in Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Van De - Director of Nghe An’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that, in Nghe An, the platform to promote the development of food industry, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries (AMPF) has been established and accumulating and analyzing information related to the food value chain in the database can provide the reader with information about the market demands.

Through the event, by approaching ABJD, Nghe An has an additional important channel, making the connection of investment cooperation between enterprises more convenient. "This is also an opportunity to connect and invite Japanese businesses to come and explore investment cooperation opportunities in Nghe An, and hopefully many contracts will be signed in the future", Mr. Nguyen Van De said.

Right after the seminar, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nghe An assigned the Management Board of the Agricultural Marketing Platform (an agency under the Department, whose main task is to connect the production, promotion and consumption of agricultural products in Nghe An province) to preside over and coordinate with units, localities to closely connect with JICA experts and ABJD, as well as further strengthen the call for investment cooperation and connection between Nghe An - Japan enterprises.