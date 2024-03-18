In 2023, the town welcomed over 3.6 million visitors, of which estimated overnight visitors reached 1.256 million, tourism revenue reached 3.562 VND trillion, achieving 100.03% of the annual plan, up 10.6% over the same period, creating jobs for thousands of workers, contributing to increasing income and improving people's lives.
Cua Lo town concentrates efforts on urban renovation to prepare for the upcoming tourism season
(Baonghean.vn) - With only about a month left until the Cua Lo Tourism Festival 2024, the town is prioritizing urban renovation to welcome visitors to the coastal area.