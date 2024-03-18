Nghe An News

Cua Lo town concentrates efforts on urban renovation to prepare for the upcoming tourism season

Quang An

(Baonghean.vn) - With only about a month left until the Cua Lo Tourism Festival 2024, the town is prioritizing urban renovation to welcome visitors to the coastal area.

bna-ke-1-4643.jpg
In mid-March 2024, the atmosphere on the streets and projects in Cua Lo town is bustling with activity, urgency, and many machines and workers. With just about a month left until the new tourism season, urban renovation is always the top priority for the town. Photo: Quang An
bna-ke-3-1568.jpg
To serve the people and tourists during the 2024 tourism season, Cua Lo town has carried out renovation and upgrade work on 7 projects with a total budget of over VND 500 billion. Among them, the project to build a coastal embankment with a total construction length of 4.3 km is one of the important projects. Machines have been continuously working at this construction site in recent days. Photo: Quang An
bna-han-2142.jpg
It is known that Cua Lo town aims to complete the section of the coastal embankment in the area north of Binh Minh Square by March 30, 2024. Currently, the construction is facing some difficulties due to strong sea waves regularly hitting the shore, making it impossible for machines and workers to work continuously. They often have to take advantage of the ebb tide to be able to carry out construction work. Photo: Quang An
bna-ke-2-7232.jpg
In the rainy and stormy seasons of previous years, the coastal embankment system in Cua Lo town was heavily damaged, so repairing, fixing and building new embankment system faced many difficulties. However, the workers at this project still strive to overcome obstacles to bring this project to completion on schedule. Photo: Quang An
bna-toan-1-4208.jpg
The project to upgrade and expand Binh Minh Street is also one of the key projects of Cua Lo town because this is the largest road, the face of tourism for the coastal town. This road project has an investment scope with a length of over 7.5 km and a total budget of VND 310 billion. Photo: Quang An
bna-1-2581.jpg
Machines are mobilized to the maximum, working day and night to complete Binh Minh Street before the festival opening day. Photo: Quang An
bna-lat-4698.jpg
It is known that the project to upgrade and expand Binh Minh Street started construction in June 2022. To date, the progress has completed 90% of the volume. Workers are focusing on paving sidewalks, upgrading drainage ditches, electrical systems... Photo: Quang An
bna-cay-6373.jpg
On the inner town roads, it is easy to see groups of workers handling soil to plant new types of flowers. With the planting time of just under a month, the flowers can bloom brightly, creating countless photo spots for tourists during the tourism season. Photo: Quang An
bna-cay-2-2124.jpg
The green trees in Cua Lo town are also being cared for, pruned, shaped... creating a green, clean, beautiful and fresh coastal town. Currently, the project of Cua Hoi entertainment area and cable car to Ngu Island with an adjusted scale of nearly 150 hectares invested by Vingroup is being urgently implemented, expected to be completed and inaugurated during the tourism season. Photo: Quang An
bna-3-406.jpg
In addition to urban renovation, the eateries in Cua Lo town have also prepared abundant seafood to be ready for a hopeful tourism season. Photo: Quang An
tren-30000-du-khach-do-ve-pho-bien-cua-lo-trong-ngay-khai-hoi-hinh-anh-1.jpg
Cua Lo town attracts tens of thousands of tourists each tourism season. Archival photo

In 2023, the town welcomed over 3.6 million visitors, of which estimated overnight visitors reached 1.256 million, tourism revenue reached 3.562 VND trillion, achieving 100.03% of the annual plan, up 10.6% over the same period, creating jobs for thousands of workers, contributing to increasing income and improving people's lives.

Cua Lo town Cua Lo Tourism Festival 2024 urban renovation

