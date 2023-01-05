Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu pays pre-Tet visit to Ky Son District

(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee led the delegation to visit officers and soldiers at My Ly Border Guard Station, in Ky Son District on January 4.



Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee is pleased to announce the results achieved by the province in 2022. Accordingly, despite facing many difficulties and challenges, with the spirit of solidarity, fierceness and flexibility in executive direction as well as the efforts of the entire political system, Nghe An has achieved comprehensive results in all aspects.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been put under control. The whole province quickly moved to the new normal status after overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic wave. The growth rate reached 9.08%; Budget revenue exceeded VND 20,000 billion for the first time. Nghe An ranked among Top 10 nationwide in attracting foreign investment. Total export turnover continued to grow, estimated at USD 2.49 billion. The medical care is good; the number of national and international excellent students ranked in the top 5 nationwide; mass education ranked 20th out of 63 provinces and cities. Social order and safety are maintained, national defense and security are secured, national sovereignty is guaranteed.

The Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee emphasized that these are the results of the Party and people’s efforts, in which officers and soldiers of My Ly Border Guard Station act as frontline soldiers to directly protect the sovereignty and national territory.

In order to further improve the national defense and border security, in the foreseeable future, Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu proposed that officers and soldiers of My Ly Border Guard Station continue to raise the spirit of revolutionary vigilance, continue to firmly grasp the situation within and beyond border lines, as well as plots and the operation of hostile forces; strengthen border patrols in order to promptly prevent and handle activities that infringe upon borders, territories, national sovereignty, create pretexts to disrupt security and order in border areas; coordinate well with functional forces to promptly fight crimes in border areas, including drugs, human trafficking, weapons, illegal exploitation and transportation of forest products...

Additionally, they should strengthen support for people's production, economic development, combating illegal migration, supporting the building of a strong Party and grassroots government, taking care of people's lives in border areas, especially health care and learning of students. They should also encourage people to continue building culture in residential areas, eliminating outdated customs, preserving the unique cultural characteristics,proactively maintain friendly relations with Laos; help and twin with its villages, maintain bilateral patrols, contribute to keeping the border quiet.

On the occasion of New Year and Lunar New Year, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee wished that all officers and soldiers of My Ly Border Guard Station are always healthy and happy, successfully complete their tasks, firmly protect the sacred border area and sovereignty of the Fatherland.

Earlier, Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee also paid pre-Tet visit to policy beneficiaries in Tuong Duong and Ky Son districts.