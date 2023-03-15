Destinations in Nghe An ‘refreshed’ to welcome new tourist season

Tin mới

Nghe An People's Committee approves VND 4,502 billion project for Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - Recently, in Decision No. 283/QD-UBND, the Provincial People's Committee has approved the “Vinh City Priority Infrastructure and Urban Resilience Development Project”. The total investment cost of the project is VND 4,502 billion.



Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee meets Chairman of Singapore Manufacturing Federation (Baonghean.vn) - On February 10, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee had a meeting with Mr. Lenon Tan - Chairman of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF).



PM witnesses the handover of the Decision approving investment in building the VSIP Nghe An II project (Baonghean.vn) - Under the witness of the PM, leaders of ministries and agencies of Vietnam - Singapore and Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee, Minister of Planning and Investment handed over the Decision approving investment policy of VSIP Nghe An II project in Tho Loc Industrial Park.

Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee works with leaders of Sembcorp in Singapore (Baonghean.vn) - On February 9, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee hold a working session with leaders of Sembcorp.

USD 200 million projects receives Decision on Investment Policy in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - These are 2 projects in the field of manufacturing electronic equipment, components and industrial real estate.



Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee works with World Bank country director for Vietnam (Baonghean.vn) - On February 3, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee worked with leaders of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam on the progress of “Vinh City Priority Infrastructure and Urban Resilience Development Project” financed by WB.



PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects the North-South expressway project’s sections in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - On January 28, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government's delegation examined and urged speeding up the implementation of the North-South expressway project which run through Nghe An province.



Leaders of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee emphasize key tasks after Tet holiday (Baonghean.vn) - On January 27, the Executive Committee of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to listen to the press and public opinion on the Tet festival and evaluated the results of organizing the traditional Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat 2023 in the province.

Celebrating Lunar New Year's Eve 2023 in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - The highlight of the night was the art performance consisting of many exciting singing and dancing performances, with the participation of many famous singers.



Party General Secretary extends greetings for Year of the Cat On the occasion of the Year of the Cat 2023, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has delivered remarks offering the best wishes to the Vietnamese at home and abroad as well as people around the world.

National Assembly Chairman pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and his delegation visited Kim Lien Special National Relic Site and offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.

Head of the Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission presents Tet gifts in Dien Chau district (Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023, the delegation wished the Party, Authority and People of Dien Chau a new year with abundant health, happiness, unity and efforts to build a richer and more beautiful district.



Chairman of the Central Committee's Inspection Commission offers incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh (Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Tran Cam Tu and members of the delegation as well as delegates of Nghe An province vowed to forever study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, morality and lifestyle.



Leaders of Nghe An province pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong (Baonghean.vn) - The delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong on the Tet occasion and 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Party General Secretary meets leaders, former leaders ahead of Tet ​ Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Xaysomboun (Laos) delegation visits Nghe An on the occasion of New Year (Baonghean.vn) - On January 13 afternoon, in Vinh city, leaders of Xaysomboun province (Lao People's Democratic Republic) visited and wished the Party, government and people of Nghe An province on the occasion of Spring Quy Mao 2023.

WHA Group visits, gives gifts to Nghe An province on the occasion of Lunar New Year (Baonghean.vn) - On January 13 afternoon, WHA Group (Thailand) visited, presented gifts and sent best wishes to Nghe An province on the occasion of Lunar New Year 2023.

Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on January 14 exchanged their greetings on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, to be celebrated by the peoples of both countries.

President, overseas Vietnamese offer Lunar New Year incense President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attending the Homeland Spring 2023 programme on January 14 offered incense at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi, on the occasion of the coming traditional Lunar New Year which will arrive later next week.

Travel to Muong Long and visit bullfight festival (Baonghean.vn) - For the Hmong people in Muong Long, the bullfight festival, locally known as the "bò chận" festival, is an indispensable cultural feature in their spiritual life.

Khau Bua Sa Festival: Preserving ancient culture of the Thai people (Baonghean.vn) - Khau Bua Sa is 1 of the 12 biggest holidays of Thai people, usually celebrated on lunar July 29. At the present, the holiday is only maintained in some areas, including Yen Hoa village of My Ly commune.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council Nguyen Nam Dinh presents Tet gifts to the poor in Thanh Chuong (Baonghean.vn) - On January 12 afternoon, Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council led the delegation to visit and present gifts in Thanh Chuong district.

Nghe An’s 2023 Press Festival opens in Vinh City (Baonghean.vn) - On January 12 morning, in Vinh City, Nghe An Provincial Party Committee’s Popularization and Education Commission and Nghe An Journalists Association jointly organized 2023 Quy Mao Spring Press Festival and presented Nghe An Golden Hammer and Sickle Awards 2022.

Spectacular hot air balloon festival in Cua Lo (Baonghean.vn) - This is the first time Cua Lo has held a hot air balloon festival and it is considered one of the outstanding activities in the 2022 tourist season.

Vietnam gathering momentum for sustainable development: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in 2022 and their impacts on the country's growth in 2023.

"Student of Five Good Characters” and "January’s Star" awarded to excellent individuals (Baonghean.vn) - On January 7 morning, Nghe An’s Youth Union and Union of Students celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Union of Students (January 9, 1950 - January 9, 2023), honored the title of "Student of Five Good Characters” and awarded the "January’s Star".



Hanoi - Vinh route of North-South high-speed railway proposed to be constructed in the period of 2021 - 2030 (Baonghean.vn) - On January 7 morning, at the National Assembly (NA) Building, under the chairmanship of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the MPs discussed the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The Military Command of Houaphanh (Laos) extends New Year greetings to Nghe An’s Military Command (Baonghean.vn) - On January 7, the delegation of the Military Command of Houaphanh province (Laos) paid a visit to Nghe An and wished the province’s Military Command a happy Traditional Vietnamese New Year.

The delegation of Chosun University (South Korea) visits Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - From January 3 to January 6, the delegation of Chosun University (South Korea) led by Mr. Young Don Min - President of the university visited and worked in Nghe An to discuss the cooperation programmes on education, training, cultural exchange, sports...