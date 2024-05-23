Draft resolution on additional specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An to be submitted to the NA on May 31

(Baonghean.vn) - The draft resolution submitted to the National Assembly specifies four groups of fields with 16 pilot policies for Nghe An.

Overall view of the working session on the morning of May 20 at Dien Hong Hall, National Assembly Building. Photo: Nam An

According to the National Assembly’s working program for the 7th session, lasting 26.5 days (from May 20 to June 28, 2024, divided into two phases: Phase 1 from May 20 to June 8; Phase 2 from June 17 to June 28), the draft resolution on the pilot implementation of additional specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An province will be presented by the Government to the National Assembly on the 11th working day of the 7th session.

Specifically, at the meeting in the Dien Hong Hall on the morning of May 31, the Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyen Chi Dung, authorized by the Prime Minister, will present the draft resolution on the pilot implementation of additional specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An Province.

Then, the Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee, Le Quang Manh, will present the verification report on the draft resolution.

The National Assembly will discuss the draft resolution in groups on the afternoon of May 31 and in a plenary session on the morning of June 8.

After a break from June 9 to June 16 to allow the relevant National Assembly agencies, the Government, and other concerned agencies to gather feedback, revise, and complete the draft laws and resolutions, the National Assembly will resume its second phase from June 17.

During this phase, the National Assembly will vote on the resolution on the pilot implementation of additional specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An province in the morning session of June 26.

In recent times, Nghe An province has closely coordinated with the leading agency, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, along with other ministries and sectors, to propose policy groups and specific policies in the draft resolution on the pilot implementation of additional specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An province.

Accordingly, the draft resolution submitted to the National Assembly specifies four groups of fields with a total of 16 pilot policies for Nghe An, including: state financial-budget management (5 policies); investment management (7 policies); urban and forest resource management (2 policies); and organizational apparatus (2 policies).

Previously, on July 18, 2023, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW on building and developing Nghe An province until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Resolution No. 45/2024/UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee decided to add the draft resolution to the 2024 law and ordinance development program, to be submitted to the National Assembly for comments and approval at the 7th session (May 2024) under a one-session process and expedited procedures. The draft resolution was unanimously approved by the Government in Resolution 60/NQ-CP on May 2, 2024.

At the 33rd session held on May 14, the National Assembly Standing Committee unanimously approved the draft resolution on the pilot implementation of additional specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An province to be submitted to the National Assembly at this 7th session.