Enhancing communication skills in sustainable forest management

(Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.

The program took place in Da Nang and was attended by delegates from Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Son La, Lao Cai, and Hoa Binh.

The training course lasts for 5 days (from June 12 to June 16), during which participants are equipped with skills to research and implement communication methods to enhance public awareness in sustainable forest protection.

Furthermore, they share their experiences in communicating and promoting the development, management and protection of forests in localities, cooperatives, businesses and communities.

Through this training program, participants gain knowledge in developing plans to support the implementation of communication activities, maintaining and improving forest quality, particularly in production forests, and contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam.

From 2020 to 2025, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project focuses on 5 main objectives, including improving and expanding community forest management models; promoting conservation-friendly businesses in forest-dependent communities; strengthening law enforcement against violations in the forestry sector; improving practices in production forest management; and mobilizing domestic resources for forest management and protection.