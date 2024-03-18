Nghe An News

Exhibition 'Following the Footsteps of the General' and inauguration of Nghe An Museum’s ‘Digital Experience Space' - phase 1

Pham Bang

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of March 13, Nghe An Museum, in collaboration with the Vietnam Women's Museum and teacher, journalist, and poet Nguyen Thi My Dung, organized the exhibition: "Following the Footsteps of the General" and inaugurated "Digital Experience Space" - phase 1.

bna-img-5479-7362.jpg
Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung presents flowers to congratulate teacher, poet, journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung and Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet - Director of the Vietnam Women's Museum. Photo: Pham Bang

The exhibition is held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the victory of Dien Bien Phu (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2024), the 113th anniversary of the birth of General Vo Nguyen Giap (1911-2024); 80 years since the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024) and 35 years of the National Defense Day (December 22, 1989 - December 22, 2024).

The victory of Dien Bien Phu is closely associated with the reputation of General Vo Nguyen Giap, an outstanding student of President Ho Chi Minh, a great personality, a steadfast revolutionary of the Party, and a military genius of the Vietnamese nation.

To express gratitude and remembrance to General Vo Nguyen Giap, on this occasion, the exhibition "Following the Footsteps of the General" is introduced, consisting of 92 panels featuring photographs of General Vo Nguyen Giap provided by the Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Women's Museum, and Photographer Tran Hong, along with 110 recited poems by teacher, poet, and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung, who has had the opportunity to meet and write numerous articles and poems about General Vo Nguyen Giap over the past 20 years.

bna-img-5513-3404.jpg
Ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate "Digital experience space" - phase 1 at Nghe An Museum. Photo: Pham Bang

The exhibition is presented in three themes: "Making the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu", "The general in the hearts of the people" and "Eternal brilliance for thousands of years". Through the connection of documentary images and poetry, the exhibition vividly recreates the milestones of the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu, as well as the daily life of the former Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People's Army as well as the people's affection for the General.

The exhibition "Following the Footsteps of the General" has brought many emotions to viewers and inspired the younger generation to appreciate the sacrifices of their ancestors, nurturing and arousing the patriotic and revolutionary spirit to build our homeland even more prosperous and beautiful.

Also on this occasion, the Department of Culture and Sports inaugurated the "Digital Experience Space" - phase 1 at Nghe An Museum. This activity aims to meet the practical development needs and the increasing demand for appreciating the historical and cultural values of a large audience, implementing the Digitalization Program of Vietnamese Cultural Heritage, 2021 – 2030 period.

bna-img-5571-4897.jpg
Veterans visit the exhibition. Photo: Pham Bang

The "Digital Experience Space" includes various practical exhibition sections such as exhibition space, digitized explanatory content, and information transmission through various technology applications such as virtual displays, interactive 3-D tours, automatic explanations, virtual reality tours, etc.

During the ceremony, delegates were able to visit and experience the "Land and People of Nghe An" digital exhibition space with software presentations, interactive AI-based question and answer session, electronic timeline software; 3-D technology and mapping equipment; multi-point interactive information retrieval kiosks; 3-D digitization of artifacts...

The inauguration of the "Digital Experience Space" - phase 1 has provided another official information channel to effectively promote and introduce the historical and cultural heritage of Nghe An province to domestic and international tourists.

This not only contributes to promoting the rich historical and cultural values of Nghe An but also significantly contributes to promoting sustainable economic and tourism development.

