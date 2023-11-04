Expanded Vinh city to have 16 key road transportation projects, with a total estimated investment of VND 4.521 trillion

(Baonghean.vn) - The expanded Vinh city will focus on investing in 16 key road transportation projects, with a total estimated investment of over VND 4.521 trillion.

The road classification map of Vinh urban area. Photo: Thanh Duy

This has recently been approved by the People's Council of Nghe An province in its resolution on opinions about the program to develop Vinh city until 2030, with a vision towards 2050.

Accordingly, the expanded Vinh city will focus on upgrading and expanding National Highway 46 (from Cua Nam Lake to the intersection with National Highway 46 bypass road); upgrading the coastal road, with a cross-section width of 60 meters according to the planning (from the intersection of National Highway 46 to Cua Hoi Bridge).

Upgrading and expanding National Highway 46 (from Cua Lo Port to Quan Banh Intersection); upgrading and expanding National Highway 46 (from Vinh Market Intersection to Hung Nguyen - 46A Road); expanding National Highway 1A bypassing Vinh city, with a cross-section width of 100meters.

Vinh - Hung Tay connecting road (phase 2); extended Le Mao Street (phase 2, from National Highway 1A to Vinh Bypass Road); Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street; extended Nguyen Sy Sach Street connecting Lam River riverside road, Vinh city (phase 2);

Riverside roads on both sides of Vinh River; construction of the western ring road (from Water Plant to National Highway 46B); complete construction and synchronization of the road from Vinh International Airport to Muong Thanh Phuong Dong hotel roundabout and around Ho Chi Minh Square;

Construction of the eastern ring road of Vinh city (from Nguyen Viet Xuan Road to Road No.535); extension of Tran Hung Dao Road; construction of Ben Thuy 3 Bridge; upgrading and expanding Binh Minh Road (currently in Cua Lo Town).

Vinh city is located on the vital North-South transport axis and is a locality with a particularly favorable transportation system including road, rail, waterway, and air transportation; holding a crucial position in the domestic transportation route from North to South and vice versa.

In recent years, the transportation system in the city has been basically completed to ensure the smooth flow of travel and production needs of the residents and tourists.

Regarding the road system, the city has a very favorable external transportation system with national routes along the North-South and East-West axes, including: National Highway 1A running through the city center in the North-South direction with a length of 15 km; National Highway 1A western bypass section to reduce traffic congestion in the central area; National Highway 46, National Highway 46C, provincial roads 535 and 535B.

At the same time, in recent years, many important urban transportation projects have been completed and put into operation, creating a synchronized transportation system for the developing areas. The urban transportation network has been paved or concrete roads with a road density of 12 km/km².

In the new development stage, the urban transportation system of Vinh is oriented towards comprehensive development, ensuring inheritance, flexibility, and meeting the economic and social development needs of each stage while ensuring security and defense.