FDI enterprises in Nghe An need to recruit 10,000 workers in the 1st half of the year 2023

Nguyen Hai

(Baonghean.vn) - According to the information from the Division of Enterprise and Labor, the Management Board of Nghe An’s Southeast Economic Zone, FDI enterprises in industrial parks need to urgently recruit over 10,000 young workers until June.
Infrastructure investors such as VSIP Nghe An and WHA Industrial Nghe An 1 also regularly organize job fairs to connect FDI businesses with laborers. Photo: Nguyen Hai

Specifically, a large enterprise at No. 18, street No. 3, VSIP Nghe An Industrial Park, Hung Tay Commune, Hung Nguyen District, needs to recruit nearly 6,000 unskilled workers aged between 18 and 40, and 103 skilled workers with high technical qualifications.

In addition, Innovative Manufacturing Solutions Vietnam Co., Ltd. also needs to recruit 283 people for various positions, from head and deputy head of plastic molding department, planning - warehouse to machine operators, Korean-speaking plastic molding machine repairers and production improvement personnel; quality management staff, machine design staff, control program design staff...

Besides the two major employers mentioned above, there are also other companies such as Nakano Apparel Co., Ltd, Premium Fashion Vietnam Co., Ltd, Gift Story Industrial Co., Ltd at No. 6, Road No. 3, VSIP Nghe An, Minh Anh - Kim Lien Garment Joint Stock Company... that are also recruiting more workers. In total, from now until June, these businesses need over 10,000 workers.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Loan, Deputy Head of the Enterprise and Labor Division of the Southeast Economic Zone, said that due to the high demand for labor, based on the Employment Resolution for the 2020-2025 period of the province, the Management Board of the Southeast Economic Zone and the Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs must coordinate and support to notify the localities for businesses to recruit labor conveniently and timely.

In comparison to previous years, in addition to recruiting unskilled workers, the enterprises in the Southeast Economic Zone have a greater demand for high-quality technical laborers and management positions, which require not only professional skills but also proficiency in English and Chinese. Young workers in Nghe An who want good, stable jobs with high income should take the opportunity to study for English and Chinese language certificates, which will be advantageous when applying for these positions.

The representative of the Division of Enterprise and Labor, Southeast Economic Zone advises

