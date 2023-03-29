icon-search

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum

Thanh Cường

(Baonghean.vn) - Visiting the museum, Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former Chilean President was moved when getting to know more about the local people, the process of formation and development of Nghe An - President Ho Chi Minh's hometown.
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 1
On the morning of March 29, Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former Chilean President visits Nghe An Museum. She is accompanied by Mr. Sergio Narea - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to Vietnam; Mr. Pham Truong Giang - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Chile and members of the delegation. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 2
Nghe An Museum was established in 1979. It stores more than 20,000 documents and artifacts, reenacting the entire history of Nghe An from the prehistoric period to the present day. There are many collections of rare and precious antiques such as Dong Son culture’s bronze drums and jewelry, ancient embroidery canvas, Ly, Tran, Le, Nguyen-era ceramics, etc. Particularly, Nghe An Museum is the only place in the province that is keeping 3 national treasures. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 3
The entire permanent display system at the exhibition house is located on 3 floors. The 1st floor consists of a hall and thematic display area. The 2nd and 3rd floors introduce nature and people as well as the entire historical process of Nghe An province from primitive times to the present day, which is divided into 5 themes. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 4
The themes show that Nghe An is an ancient land, one of the places where ancient Vietnamese communities appear and gather. At the same time, Nghe An is also a land where many talented people have been born and grown up, including outstanding President Ho Chi Minh - the National Liberation Hero, the cultural celebrities. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 5
The model reenacts the daily activities of Thai ethnic people - one of the 6 main ethnic groups living in Nghe An. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 6
The delegates see artifacts and images displayed at Nghe An Museum introducing the Nghe Tinh Soviet movement. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 7

The images and artifacts leave a lot of impression on the delegation from Chile. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 8
Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former President of Chile tastes the traditional Vietnamese’s quid of betel with "Phoenix wings". Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 9

Touched by the warm welcome of cadres and staff of Nghe An Museum, Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former Chilean President congratulated the Museum on setting up an impressive exhibition space, demonstrating the long history of Nghe An. "After the trip to Vietnam, I will miss Nghe An and especially Nghe An Museum. In my heart, I will always preserve the values and good virtues of Nghe An people" – Ms. Michelle Bachelet shared. Photo: Thanh Cuong
Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum ảnh 10

The artifacts and stories displayed and told at Nghe An Museum have left many impressions on the Chilean delegation about the unique identity of the people and land of Nghe An. Photo: Thanh Cuong

