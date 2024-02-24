Growing sweet corn on the fertile mudflats along the riverbank yields high profits

(Baonghean.vn) - In the winter crop of 2023, Tan Ky district (Nghe An) continued to collaborate with businesses to implement a model of growing sweet corn on the riverside mudflats. As a result, the yield reached 12 - 15 tons/ha, generating an income of VND 60 - 70 million /ha.

Farmers in Nghia Hop commune (Tan Ky) harvest sweet corn. Photo: Phuong Thao

These days, farmers in Nghia Hop commune (Tan Ky district) are harvesting sweet corn in the fields to sell to the partnered production businesses. Mrs. Dang Thi Van - Deputy Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Tan Ky district, stated that in the winter crop of 2023, Tan Ky district continued to implement the model of collaborative production of sweet corn on a scale of 5 hectares in Nghia Hop commune, carried out by 2 households who won the bid for the mudflat land.

Accordingly, the model is supported with 50% of seeds, fertilizers, and plant protection chemicals. After nearly 3 months of planting and caring, the harvest has now taken place, demonstrating a sweet corn yield ranging from 12 to 15 tons/ha. The purchasing price from the business is VND 5,000/kg, and farmers earn around VND 60 - 70 million /ha, resulting in a profit of about 40% after deducting expenses.

Sweet corn grown on riverside land in Tan Ky district has a yield of 12 - 15 tons/ha. Photo: Phuong Thao

"This sweet corn model was implemented by Tan Ky district since the previous winter crop. This year’s winter crop has affirmed the success in terms of productivity and income. Therefore, in the coming years, the locality will continue to collaborate with businesses to replicate the model," said Mrs. Dang Thi Van.