Hanoi - Vinh route of North-South high-speed railway proposed to be constructed in the period of 2021 - 2030

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 7 morning, at the National Assembly (NA) Building, under the chairmanship of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the MPs discussed the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Accordingly, in the list of national major projects, North-South high-speed railway (Hanoi - Vinh, Nha Trang - Ho Chi Minh City routes) and several rail lines which connect international gateway seaports are proposed to be constructed in the 2021 - 2030 period; and the North-South high-speed railway (Vinh - Nha Trang route) is proposed to be constructed in the period of 2031 - 2050.

According to the draft National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, vision to 2050 submitted to the NA, in the orientation of developing the national technical infrastructure industry, the construction of the North-South high-speed railway will be accelerated, and Hanoi - Vinh and Nha Trang - Ho Chi Minh City routes will be made a priority.

The draft master plan also mentions the gradual construction and formation of dynamic zones in the Northern midlands and mountainous areas, the North Central region, the Central Highlands region, the South Central Coast area (Khanh Hoa and surrounding areas).

Regarding the development orientation of marine space, Nghe An belongs to the North Central sea and coastal areas, the Central coast (from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan). In this area, the draft master plan determines to focus on the strong development of the marine economy combined with ensuring national defense and security at sea; restructuring fishing and aquaculture associated with the processing industry, logistics services and fisheries infrastructure, ensuring sustainability and high efficiency.

Besides, its aims to improve the development efficiency in coastal economic zones; continue to form and develop coastal urban systems, marine tourism centers, regional and international ecotourism; develop seaports and relevant services, especially specialized seaports associated with economic zones and industrial parks.

According to the draft National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, vision to 2050, Nghe An belongs to the North Central Region and the Central Coast, including 14 provinces and cities: Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan. This is 1 of 6 socio-economic regions in the country's development space.

In the morning, with 26 remarks, the MPs highly appreciated the Government and agencies of the NA for actively preparing the dossier of the National Master Plan and the verification report. This is a new, complex, unprecedented task; while the composing and verification agencies do not have much experience, so the development and verification of the National Master Plan is a very difficult task and faces many challenges. However, the Government and agencies of the NA have tried very hard and made efforts to perform the task, promptly receive suggestions to finalize the Draft Resolution and send it to the MPs for study.

From their practice and work experience, the MPs have contributed many important ideas to complete and perfect the National Master Plan.