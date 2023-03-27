HCMC and 9 provinces in the North and North Central regions sign development cooperation agreement

(Baonghean.vn) - The conference summarizing the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces in North Central - Central Coast, Midlands - Northern mountainous region and Red River Delta regions was held in Vinh City on the morning of March 25.



In his welcome remarks, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Chairman of Nghe An Provincial People's Committee said that HCMC is the driving force and leading engine with the role of a major center in many fields of the Southern key economic region as well as the whole country.

The North Central and the Central Coast Region, the Northern Midlands - Mountainous Region and the Red River Delta are 3 regions with strategic locations and special importance in terms of politics, economy, society, defense, security and foreign relations for the whole country.

With that significant position and role, in recent years, the implementation of socio-economic development cooperation programs between HCMC and the North and North Central provinces has achieved many practical, comprehensive results in all fields. Each locality has its own potentials and development advantages which have been effectively promoted when implementing the development cooperation program with HCMC.

Chairman of Nghe An Provincial People's Committee emphasized that in its development orientation, the province determined that cooperation with localities is a critical task, not only being meaningful for each locality but also contributing to promoting common strengths for mutual development. Particularly, the development cooperation program with HCMC has many meanings, being the cooperation between the city named after Uncle Ho and his hometown, which has received attention and and been built by generations of leaders of the two localities.

Nghe An and the North and North Central provinces always expect and believe that the socio-economic development cooperation program with HCMC till 2025 and the following years will continue to promote the highest efficiency, be more substantive and go into depth, opening up new prospects, new cooperation opportunities and further tightening the long-term cooperation relationship between localities and HCMC.

In his speech at the conference, Mr. Vo Van Hoan - Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee said that the city always cherishes the voluntary, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties, in accordance with the strengths, characteristics and potentials of each locality. Through regional linkage, HCMC receives and enjoys the most results, opening up many spaces, forming many innovative ideas and many new development models.

Concluding the conference, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized that recently, the task of regional development and regional connectivity has been received special attention from the Politburo. The conference aims to concretize the Politburo’s resolutions and the Government's action program, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of each region and each locality.

With a sense of responsibility and on the principle of equality, voluntariness and mutual benefit, HCMC always actively expands cooperation with economic regions and localities throughout the country. The leadership of HCMC has highly agreed and deeply understood in awareness and implementation, considering this as an opportunity to expand the development space of the city.

For local leaders, the Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee proposed to continue paying attention, regularly leading and directing all levels and localities to actively coordinate with leaders, departments and branches of HCMC. In particular, they should pay attention to supporting the business community of the city to participate in investment promotion.

For the business community of the city and the provinces, it is necessary to organize many activities to connect trade, promote trade investment, product consumption, transfer experiences in management and prosper together. The development of businesses is also the development of localities.

At the conference, HCMC and 9 provinces in the North Central - Central Coast, Northern Midlands - Mountainous region and Red River Delta signed a memorandum of agreement on socio-economic development cooperation until 2025, in the following areas: investment; tourism, culture; agriculture; industry and trade; science and technology; information and communication; digital transformation; education, training and health.

The objective of cooperation is to transform the potentials and advantages of the parties into specific values, contributing to the development of each party and the region; create a bridge for businesses of the two sides to connect and cooperate with each other; promote public-private cooperation on the principle of mutual benefit and contribute to the common development of the parties; exchanging experiences on administrative reform, state management, supporting business development and improving people's lives.