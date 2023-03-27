HCMC’s famtrip delegation explores tourist destinations in Nghe An

( Baonghean.vn) - Famtrip activity is one of the important contents in the implementation of the tourism development cooperation agreement between Hanoi City, Ho Chi Minh City and the Greater North Central region including: Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri in 2023.



From March24-26, the Famtrip delegation including representatives of HCMC’s Department of Tourism and its enterprises doing business in the field of tourism, media agencies conducted surveys at tourist attractions including Kim Lien National Special Relic Site, Chung Son temple, Truong Bon National Historical Site, Hon Mat eco-tourism spot, Cua Lo beach, Muong Thanh Greenland Dien Lam, etc.

The activity is an opportunity for the tourism industry and tourism enterprises in Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City to meet and exchange experiences. Thereby, it aims to connect and build products as well as sightseeing programs for tourists from HCMC in particular and from Southern provinces in general in their journey to Nghe An.

This activity also aims to support Nghe An in developing tourism products, training human resources for tour guiding, enhancing the exchange of experiences in the State management of tourism and tourism promotion.

Participating in the famtrip program, Ms. Mai Bich Ngoc - Deputy Director of MIDIN Vietnam Travel and Trading Company said: Our delegation highly appreciates the tourism products and destinations of Nghe An, especially cultural - historical tourism, spiritual tourism, ecotourism, sea tourism... In the coming time, we will connect Nghe An in the journey to the Central region and form tours and routes to bring tourists to explore these products./.