Head of the Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission presents Tet gifts in Dien Chau district

On January 20, Mr. Phan Dinh Trac - Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission visited and gave Tet gifts to typical people with meritorious services to the nation and poor households in Dien Chau district.

The delegation included: Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Ho Le Ngoc - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Party Committee's Internal Affairs Commission; Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; leaders of departments of the province and Dien Chau district.

During the Lunar New Year 2023, Dien Chau district called for the contribution of VND 5.5 billion from agencies, units, organizations and individuals to visit and support, present Tet gifts to more than 10,000 policy beneficiary families, poor and disadvantaged families in the area.

In his remarks, Mr. Phan Dinh Trac - Head of the Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission emphasized that over the past time, the Party and the State have always paid attention to implementing many sustainable poverty alleviation programs, building new rural areas, socio-economic development, thereby improving material and spiritual life for the people.

On Tet occasion, the Party and State leaders pay attention to the people in 63 provinces and cities throughout the country. Particularly in Quy Mao Spring 2023, the whole country has presented more than 3 million Tet gifts to policy beneficiary households, poor and especially difficult households.

Expressing his pleasure at the results of Dien Chau’s socio-economic development in 2022, Mr. Phan Dinh Trac wanted the Party, Government and People of Dien Chau district to continue uniting, making efforts, striving for socio-economic development, improving material and spiritual life for people.

On this occasion, Mr. Phan Dinh Trac - Head of the Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission presented Tet gifts to 10 typical households with meritorious services to the nation; gave funds to support the construction of 10 houses of great unity for 10 particularly disadvantaged households; presented symbolic signs to give 1,000 gifts to 1,000 poor households with extreme difficulty in the area for Dien Chau district and communes to give directly to the people.

The Head of the Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission emphasized that though the gift is modest, it comes from the warm hearts, making a small contribution so that everyone has Tet, no one is left behind in the development process.

On the occasion of preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023, Mr. Trac wished the Party, Authority and People of Dien Chau a new year with abundant health, happiness, unity and efforts to build a richer and more beautiful district.