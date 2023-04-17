icon-search

Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An

Dinh Tuan

(Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 1

Hoi Nguyen tourist spot is a small island located in the middle of Khe Bo hydropower reservoir, in Pung village, Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district. This tourist spot has been constructed since 2022, about 7km from Khe Bo hydropower plant and about 10km from national highway 7A, making transportation convenient. More and more tourists are coming to Hoi Nguyen tourist spot to enjoy and experience. Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 2
The tourist spot is located in the midst of Khe Bo hydropower reservoir, surrounded by vast water. Local residents have built a bamboo bridge to connect with the island. This small and lovely bamboo bridge enhances the beauty and closeness of daily life, making it easy for tourists to move around. Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 3

Here, local residents have set up some huts and shelters for tourists to enjoy the scenery of the rivers, mountains, and forests, and to have relaxing moments. Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 4
Visitors can take a boat tour to explore the upper source of Khe Bo hydropower reservoir, where many pristine landscapes are preserved... Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 5

For visitors to capture unique photos, Hoi Nguyen has invested in "The path to the gate of heaven" picture-perfect locations to serve tourists. Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 6

Hoi Nguyen tourist spot also offers many other beautiful locations for visitors to capture memorable moments. Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 7

Visitors to Hoi Nguyen can also indulge in traditional and delicious local dishes of the Thai ethnic community, such as grilled fish, grilled hill chicken, bamboo-cooked rice, sticky rice cakes, which are prepared by the local people of Hoi Nguyen. Photo: Dinh Tuan
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An ảnh 8

Hoi Nguyen is an ideal destination for summer, suitable for family gatherings, reunions with friends... According to Mr. Lo Van Ha, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Yen Thang commune, despite being newly opened for tourism, Hoi Nguyen has been attracting many visitors for sightseeing and experiencing. In preparation for the 2023 tourism season, the commune has mobilized efforts to maintain a clean and beautiful environment, improve entrance gates, and renovate and upgrade Picture-worthy attractions. At the end of April, the commune will hold the opening ceremony for the 2023 tourism season with activities such as culinary competitions, cultural performances, and traditional games. In the long term, the commune will continue to invest in infrastructure, such as decorative lighting systems, and expand the surrounding roads to ensure the safety of visitors coming to Hoi Nguyen. Photo: Dinh Tuan

Tuong Duong district Western Nghe An tourist spot community based tourism

