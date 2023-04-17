Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An

Tin mới

VSIP Nghe An increases investment capital to nearly USD 280 million (Baonghean.vn) - VSIP Nghe An Co., Ltd. has proposed to increase its investment capital in VSIP Nghe An Industrial, Urban and Service Park from nearly USD 187 million to nearly USD 280 million.



Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee hosts former Chilean President (Baonghean.vn) - On March 28, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly received Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former President of Chile.

HCMC’s famtrip delegation explores tourist destinations in Nghe An ( Baonghean.vn) - Famtrip activity is one of the important contents in the implementation of the tourism development cooperation agreement between Hanoi City, Ho Chi Minh City and the Greater North Central region including: Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri in 2023.



HCMC and 9 provinces in the North and North Central regions sign development cooperation agreement (Baonghean.vn) - The conference summarizing the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces in North Central - Central Coast, Midlands - Northern mountainous region and Red River Delta regions was held in Vinh City on the morning of March 25.



Secretary of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee receives Australian Ambassador to Vietnam (Baonghean.vn) - The meeting was an opportunity to promote the cooperation between Nghe An and Australia.

Nghia Dan farmers make great efforts to grow honeydew melons and watermelons (Baonghean.vn) - More than 40 hectares of honeydew melons and watermelons have been grown at Son Mong hamlet, Nghia Hieu commune (Nghia Dan district). The farmers here are diligently taking care of melons hoping for a good harvest.



Nghe An considers financial support for shipping lines arriving at Cua Lo port (Baonghean.vn) - The proposed policy aims to support shipping lines to open container shipping routes and businesses with goods transported by container at Cua Lo port.



Pure beauty of orchid trees in Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - In the early days of March, orchid tree’ s flowers symbolizing the Northwest mountains and love romance have bloomed in the heart of Vinh city, Nghe An province. This has created a poetic and romantic scene for the citizens to visit and take photos.



Korean Y-Mart Retail Group wants to cooperate and invest in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - On March 8, Nghe An Provincial People's Committee held a meeting with the CEO of Korean Y-Mart Retail Group under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman Bui Dinh Long.

Nghe An attends the preparatory meeting of 9 provinces from 3 countries (Vietnam - Laos - Thailand) (Baonghean.vn) - On March 2, the Preparatory subcommittee meeting for the 23rd high level meeting of 9 provinces, 3 countries (Vietnam - Laos - Thailand) using road No. 8 and road No. 12 was held in Bolikhamxay province, Lao PDR.



Nghe An's 2-month state budget revenue estimated at VND 2,944 billion (Baonghean.vn) - On February 23, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee presided over the provincial People's Committee’s meeting in February 2023.



Con Cuong district’s indigenous rice proposed to get geographical indication (Baonghean.vn) - Con Cuong district is coordinating with departments to complete necessary documents to submit to the National Office of Intellectual Property and relevant ministries to grant geographical indication certificate for Khau Cam Xang rice - a traditional purple rice variety.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and 15 ambassadors visit WHA and VSIP Nghe An industrial parks (Baonghean.vn) - This visit aims to connect, attract investment and promote the full potential of Nghe An in the coming time.

Thai Hoa town to welcome the largest investment project ever (Baonghean.vn) - Viet A Steel Structure and Power Cable Factory Complex Project with a total investment of VND 1,128.35 billion, is currently under the process to submit to the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Committee for comments.



Nghe An People's Committee approves VND 4,502 billion project for Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - Recently, in Decision No. 283/QD-UBND, the Provincial People's Committee has approved the “Vinh City Priority Infrastructure and Urban Resilience Development Project”. The total investment cost of the project is VND 4,502 billion.



Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee meets Chairman of Singapore Manufacturing Federation (Baonghean.vn) - On February 10, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee had a meeting with Mr. Lenon Tan - Chairman of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF).



PM witnesses the handover of the Decision approving investment in building the VSIP Nghe An II project (Baonghean.vn) - Under the witness of the PM, leaders of ministries and agencies of Vietnam - Singapore and Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee, Minister of Planning and Investment handed over the Decision approving investment policy of VSIP Nghe An II project in Tho Loc Industrial Park.

Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee works with leaders of Sembcorp in Singapore (Baonghean.vn) - On February 9, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee hold a working session with leaders of Sembcorp.

USD 200 million projects receives Decision on Investment Policy in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - These are 2 projects in the field of manufacturing electronic equipment, components and industrial real estate.



Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee works with World Bank country director for Vietnam (Baonghean.vn) - On February 3, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee worked with leaders of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam on the progress of “Vinh City Priority Infrastructure and Urban Resilience Development Project” financed by WB.



Luring visitors to Nghe An's festivals (Baonghean.vn) - The festive season is an opportunity for localities to introduce and promote tourism potential and attract cross country tourists. Up to now, preparations are urgently underway to be ready to welcome and serve tourists travelling to Nghe An to participate in festivals.

PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects the North-South expressway project’s sections in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - On January 28, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government's delegation examined and urged speeding up the implementation of the North-South expressway project which run through Nghe An province.



Leaders of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee emphasize key tasks after Tet holiday (Baonghean.vn) - On January 27, the Executive Committee of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to listen to the press and public opinion on the Tet festival and evaluated the results of organizing the traditional Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat 2023 in the province.

Nghe An welcomes 260,000 tourists during the Lunar New Year Festival (Baonghean.vn) - During the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) festival from January 20-26, Nghe An welcomed about 260 thousand visitors and tourists. The total revenue from tourism services reached around 446 billion VND.



Thousands of visitors flock to spiritual tourist attractions in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - In the first days of the Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat, historical relics as well as cultural and spiritual tourist attractions in Nghe An welcome a large number of visitors to admire and offer incense to pray for fortune and peace.



Celebrating Lunar New Year's Eve 2023 in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - The highlight of the night was the art performance consisting of many exciting singing and dancing performances, with the participation of many famous singers.



Party General Secretary extends greetings for Year of the Cat On the occasion of the Year of the Cat 2023, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has delivered remarks offering the best wishes to the Vietnamese at home and abroad as well as people around the world.

National Assembly Chairman pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and his delegation visited Kim Lien Special National Relic Site and offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.