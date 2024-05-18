Impressive images at the street parade 'Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom’

Minh Quan - Duc Anh

(Baonghean.vn) - Artists, performers and artisans from 20 districts, towns and city brought a lively atmosphere with captivating performances, showcasing the cultural essence of the ethnic groups in Nghe An province at the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom".

BNA_3974.JPG
The lion and dragon dance performance by the Vinh City Lion and Dragon Dance Team opened the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom". Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_4063.JPG
The festival featured nearly 1,000 artists, performers and artisans from 20 districts, towns and city, along with dance troupes and dance groups. In addition to performances on the main stage at the Nguyen Van Cu - Ho Tung Mau intersection, there were auxiliary dance performances by public art performers on stages on both sides of Ho Tung Mau Street. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_4011.JPG
Public art performers were cheerful and excited to participate in a major cultural event of the province within the 2024 Sen Village Festival. Photo: Duc Anh
Video by: Minh Quan
BNA_4133.JPG
The festive drum and dance performance "Attending Sen Village Festival" by the public art troupes from Quy Hop, Do Luong districts, and Hoang Mai town. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_Đức Anh-4286.jpg
Additionally, performances that won awards at the Sen Village Singing Festival were selected for the street parade. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_Đức Anh-4272.jpg
Many of these performances praised beloved Uncle Ho. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_Đức Anh-4305.jpg
Another highlight of the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom" was the singing and dancing performances showcasing the cultural identity of the ethnic minorities in western Nghe An. In the photo: The performance "Pieu scarf leaves the mountain" by the public art troupe from Quy Chau district. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_Đức Anh-4540.jpg
The performance “Xang Khan festival" by the public art troupe from Con Cuong district reenacted a unique folk belief activity of the Thai ethnic group, which has been included in the national intangible cultural heritage list. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_Đức Anh-4522.jpg
The performance "Spring Festival with Du Du Dieng Dieng Singing" by the public art troupe from Nghia Dan district showcased the folk songs and dances of the Tho ethnic group. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_Đức Anh-4441.jpg
The singing and dancing performance "Hmong Flute" by the public art troupes from Que Phong and Ky Son districts represented the cultural identity of the Hmong ethnic group. Photo: Duc Anh
BNA_4108.JPG
The people of Vinh city enthusiastically enjoyed the vibrant performances at the festival. Photo: Duc Anh
