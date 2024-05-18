Impressive images at the street parade 'Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom’

tin mới
Explore the mysterious beauty of Doi Khet cave on Pha En mountain
(Baonghean.vn) - A group of ‘Gen Z’ friends in Quy Chau district embarked on an exploration of Doi Khet cave. This mysterious cave has brought many interesting experiences…
V.I. Lenin statue officially installed in Vinh City
(Baonghean.vn) - On April 16, in Vinh city, the People's Committee of Nghe An and the authorities of Ulyanovsk officially inaugurated the V.I. Lenin statue. The installation of the statue signifies the friendship between Vietnam and Russia, reflecting the mutual affection of the two provinces.
The Ulyanovsk authority (Russian Federation) to visit Nghe An and inaugurate the V.I. Lenin monument
(Baonghean.vn) - The V.I. Lenin monument project in Vinh City is a symbol of friendship between the two countries of Vietnam - Russia in general, a cultural and artistic symbol, expressing the affection of the people of the two provinces of Nghe An and Ulyanovsk in particular.
Over 3,000 runners to participate in the 'Journey to Sen Village' Marathon
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of April 11, in Vinh City, the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An province collaborated with Vietnamnet Newspaper to hold a press conference on the 'Journey to Sen Village' Marathon in 2024.
Nghe An’s Union of Friendship Organizations signs a cooperation agreement with Northern provinces and cities
(Baonghean.vn) – In early April, in Dien Bien Province, the signing ceremony of the cooperation program on people-to-people diplomacy of Group 1 in 2024 took place among the Unions of Friendship Organizations of Northern provinces and cities.
Nghe An delegation meets with the Consulate-General of Vietnam to NSW and the Australian business community
(Baonghean.vn) - On April 4 and 5, a working delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee visited and worked with the Consulate- General of Vietnam to NSW and the Australian business community.
The delegation from Nghe An province visits high-tech farms in Australia
(Baonghean.vn) - On April 3, as part of the visit and work program in the city of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, a delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited vineyards and wine production at St. Anne's Winery.
Nghe An’s delegation visits and works in Australia
(Baonghean.vn) - On April 2, in Melbourne, Victoria state, Australia, Mr.Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, together with a delegation from Nghe An province, had a working session with Australian businesses and the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia.
The 2024 Cua Lo Tourism Festival officially opens at 8 p.m. on April 18 at Binh Minh Square
(Baonghean.vn) - Cua Lo town sets the target of welcoming 4.15 million tourists in 2024, an increase of 15% compared to 2023, with 1.45 million staying guests, up 15% compared to 2023, and tourism service revenue reaching 4,200 billion VND, up 18% compared to 2023.
Cua Lo town concentrates efforts on urban renovation to prepare for the upcoming tourism season
(Baonghean.vn) - With only about a month left until the Cua Lo Tourism Festival 2024, the town is prioritizing urban renovation to welcome visitors to the coastal area.
Exhibition 'Following the Footsteps of the General' and inauguration of Nghe An Museum’s ‘Digital Experience Space' - phase 1
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of March 13, Nghe An Museum, in collaboration with the Vietnam Women's Museum and teacher, journalist, and poet Nguyen Thi My Dung, organized the exhibition: "Following the Footsteps of the General" and inaugurated "Digital Experience Space" - phase 1.
Viet Nam – Germany College of Nghe An and Handwerkskammer Erfurt sign an MOU on vocational training
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of March 13, the Viet Nam – Germany College of Nghe An organized a program for bilateral cooperation in vocational training with the Handwerkskammer Erfurt– the Chamber of Crafts of Erfurt City, Federal Republic of Germany.
Vinh University engages in a cooperative agreement with the University of Waikato, New Zealand
(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh University and the University of Waikato have recently exchanged a cooperation agreement in the field of education and training during the visit and working sessions with PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Zealand.
Flower prices decrease, gifts sell well on International Women's Day
(Baonghean.vn) - This year's International Women's Day witnesses a decline in the price of fresh flowers, along with a plentiful and varied supply. There are also various types of gifts available, accompanied by numerous promotions that many people choose to present to their beloved ones.
Supporting the development of the night-time economy in Vinh city and Cua Lo town
(Baonghean.vn) - Nghe An province will focus on perfecting night-time economic development models in Vinh city and Cua Lo town.
Opening ceremony of Hang Bua Festival in 2024
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of March 1, the opening ceremony of Hang Bua Festival 2024 took place in Chau Tien commune, Quy Chau district.
Vinh International Airport to be invested with over VND 230 billion for upgrade and expansion
(Baonghean.vn) - On February 27, 2024, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province issued Decision No. 30/QD-UBND approving the investment policy for the upgrade and expansion of Vinh International Airport with a total investment of VND 233.6 billion.
Nghe An attends the conference of 9 provinces of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand
(Baonghean.vn) - On February 28, the 23rd conference of the nine provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 took place in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand.
NA Chairman presents flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Relic
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of February 25, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly, offered flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Relic in Nam Dan commune, Nghe An province.
Nghe An inaugurates the additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square
(Baonghean.vn) - The additional gallery on Ho Chi Minh Square showcases 116 photos, 6 excerpts, 24 artifacts, 1 bas-relief, divided into 3 themes: Uncle Ho with his homeland; The process of constructing the monument; Preservation and promotion of the monument's value.
Nghe An PPC requests the creation of the 'best, fastest, most convenient’ conditions for businesses investing in the province
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, with nearly USD 1 billion in FDI, Nghe An ranked 10th out of 63 provinces; in 2023, the province in the North Central region entered the "billion-dollar FDI attraction club" for the first time with a capital surpassing USD 1.6 billion, ranking 8th out of 63 provinces.
Growing sweet corn on the fertile mudflats along the riverbank yields high profits
(Baonghean.vn) - In the winter crop of 2023, Tan Ky district (Nghe An) continued to collaborate with businesses to implement a model of growing sweet corn on the riverside mudflats. As a result, the yield reached 12 - 15 tons/ha, generating an income of VND 60 - 70 million /ha.
The planning project of urban, eco-tourism, resort and sports area meeting international standards in Dien Chau district to be reviewed
(Baonghean.vn) - The planning project for the 1/2,000 ratio construction zone of the urban, eco-tourism, resortand sports area south of N2 road in Dien Chau district, belonging to the Southeast Economic Zone, covers a total area of over 686 hectares.
Hot steamed rolled pancakes and grilled herring - flavors of Hoang Mai coastal town
(Baonghean.vn) - In the early days of the 1st lunar month, visitors from afar come to offer incense at the Con Temple, both paying respects to the most sacred temple in Nghe An and enjoying the delicious grilled herring accompanied by hot steamed rolled pancakes.
Spring colors on Hmong women's costumes
(Baonghean.vn) When Tet comes, travelling to highland villages, especially to villages where Hmong people live, many tourists are very impressed by the colors of the costumes of the women. They seemed to bear the color of Spring...
Welcoming international visitors to Nghe An during the Lunar New Year
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of February 9, the Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Sai Gon Kim Lien Hotel, organized a welcome ceremony for an international tourist group arriving in Nghe An during the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Dragon 2024.
Remittances sent back to Yen Thanh reached over USD 250 million
(Baonghean.vn) - With nearly 20 thousand laborers working in various countries, in 2023, the amount of remittances sent back to Yen Thanh reached USD 252 million, accounting for 50% of the district's annual production value.
Over VND 135.5 billion donated to 'Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024'
(Baonghean.vn) - As of 5 PM on January 20, organizations and individuals across the entire province of Nghe An have registered to donate over 135.5 billion dong to the program "Tet for the Poor – Year of the Dragon 2024".
Customers willing to spend on high-priced orchids for Tet decorations
(Baonghean.vn) - Among the various types of flowers and ornamental plants for Tet decorations, orchids are among the most beloved by many people. Orchid shops have to hire additional artisans to meet market demands before Tet.
Nghe An province continues to accompany and support the WHA Group
(Baonghean.vn) - The province hopes to continue receiving investment capital from the WHA Group in the coming time, to jointly achieve goals and develop together.
The residents of Vinh city celebrate Tet early
(Baonghean.vn) - There is still a month until the Lunar New Year, but on the streets of Vinh City, many gardeners have already set up stalls selling peach blossoms, kumquat trees, and various flowers to serve the early Tet celebration needs of the people.
Nghe An considers opening the Vinh - China flight route
(Baonghean.vn) - The Department of Transport of Nghe An province is coordinating with the Southeast Economic Zone Management Board to propose opening the Vinh - China flight route.