Inter-agency inspection team established to examine projects outside economic zones and industrial parks

(Baonghean.vn) - The People's Committee of Nghe An province has issued a decision to establish an inter-agency inspection team and approve the inspection plan for investment projects outside economic zones and industrial parks in the province in 2023.

The inter-agency team established by the People's Committee of Nghe An province will inspect various real estate projects in Vinh city. Photo: Thanh Duy

The team is led by Mr. Nguyen Van Truong - Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Investment; including Mr. Vo Van Ngoc - Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and Mr. Vu Tuan Dung - Deputy Director of the Department of Construction, serving as deputy team leaders.

The inter-agency team is divided into three inspection teams. Team 1, led by the Department of Planning and Investment, will inspect 22 projects; Team 2, led by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, will inspect 38 projects; and Team 3, led by the Department of Construction, will inspect 29 projects.

According to the People's Committee of Nghe An province, the establishment of the inter-agency inspection team for investment projects in the province in 2023 aims to carry out the State management of projects outside the Southeast Economic Zone and industrial parks in the province. It also aims to inspect and accelerate the progress of project implementation, propose solutions to related difficulties and obstacles, and provide recommendations for handling in accordance with legal regulations.

The inspection will focus on compliance with legal regulations regarding investment, construction, land and related laws, as well as the fulfillment of obligations towards the state budget by the investors of the inspected projects.

The target of the inspection is projects using funds from sources outside the state budget, implemented outside the Southeast Economic Zone and industrial parks in Nghe An province. The inspection results will be reported to the Provincial People's Committee.