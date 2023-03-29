Investment policy of a factory complex worth more than VND 1,128 billion in Thai Hoa town approved

(Baonghean.vn) - The policy was adopted by the Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee at the March 2023 regular meeting held on March 28.
Overview of the regular meeting in March 2023 of the Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee under the chairmanship of Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the People's Council. Photo: Thanh Duy
The project is invested by Viet A Industrial Trade and Investment Group Joint Stock Company with a total capital of VND 1,128.35 billion.
When put into operation, the project produces hot-dip galvanized mechanical products, electrical wires and cables of all kinds (designed capacity of 10,000 tons/year for electrical cables and 20,000 tons/year for mechanical products and steel structures of all kinds).
The project is implemented in Nghia My Industrial Cluster, Thai Hoa town on an area of about 8.27ha. It is expected to start operating in 2025; contributing to increase the export product value of Nghe An province. At the same time, it will meet the needs of infrastructure investment and electricity industry for the North Central region in particular and the country in general.
When operating, Viet A Steel Structure and Power Cable Factory Complex is expected to create stable jobs for about 850 local workers and contribute to the State budget of about VND 60 billion per year.
The investment project is in line with the objectives and targets of industrial development and construction of Thai Hoa town in the 2020 - 2025 period in the Resolution of the Third Party Congress of Thai Hoa town, contributing to speeding up the filling of Nghia My Industrial Cluster, promoting local socio-economic development.
Thai Hoa town is focusing on developing into a central urban area in the Northwest of Nghe An. Its goal is striving to become a class III urban area before 2025, be a city directly under the province before 2030.
