Korean artists to present outstanding performances on Vinh city’s pedestrian street

(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of August 12, at Ho Tung Mau Pedestrian Street, Vinh City, there will be an artistic exchange and performance program between Gwangju City (South Korea) and Nghe An Province.

Poster for Artistic Exchange and Performance Program between Gwangju City (South Korea) and Nghe An Province.

This program is one of the events in the series of collaborative and cultural diplomatic activities between Gwangju City and Nghe An Province, carrying great significance in contributing to the cultural and artistic connection between Nghe An Province and Gwangju City in particular, between the two countries of Vietnam and South Korea in general.

During the program, artists from the Asia Performing Arts Committee in Gwangju City (South Korea) and artists from the Traditional Arts Center of Nghe An Province will jointly present unique and captivating performances, promising an emotionally uplifting musical night.

Specifically, artists from the Asia Performing Arts Committee will perform works such as "I could have danced all night" (a song from the famous musical My Fair Lady, introduced to the audience in 1956, which tells the story of linguistics professor Henry Higgins training the poor girl Eliza Doolittle, transforming her from a rough speaker into a proper English speaker like a person in the noble class); Disney film Favorites (combining familiar melodies from classic Disney animated movies); "Pirates of the Caribbean" - the film soundtrack.

Korean artists will also deliver performances including "Alte Kameraden swing" (a song composed around the year 1889 by German military composer Carl Teike); "Sing, sing, sing" (a song epitomizing the swing jazz genre, composed in 1936 by American trumpet player Louis Prima); "Arirang Fantasy" (a musical piece strongly influenced by the Arirang Folk Song - an intangible cultural heritage of Korea).

A corner of Gwangju City, South Korea.

In addition, artists from the Asia Performing Arts Committee will collaborate with artists from the Traditional Arts Center of Nghe An Province to perform songs like "Light, Water Flow, and the Arirang Tune" (a song based on the sounds and melodies of Arirang - the characteristic folk song of Korea, blending with the sentimental song "Beo dat may troi" - a unique folk song of Vietnam); "Butter" (a famous song by the BTS that is popular worldwide).

During the program, interspersed between artistic performances, there will be interactive sessions between the artists and the Vinh City’s audience.

Gwangju is the 6th largest centrally-governed city in South Korea, renowned as the city of light. Until today, it has been considered a unique luminous stream of Korea, with many distinctive features that no other city can match. Notably, Gwangju is also famous for its musical heritage; it is the hometown of numerous iconic idols such as J-Hope (BTS), Yunho (TVXQ), Suzy, etc. and it is also a land of traditional pansori dance and talented musicians and conductors.

Gwangju City and Nghe An Province entered into a sisterhood cooperation agreement in October 2022. Since then, the two localities have engaged in various cooperative exchange programs in numerous fields including investment, commerce, tourism, science, technology, education and training, and especially in the realm of culture.