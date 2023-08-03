Koyu Textile Vietnam - the USD 227 billion project inaugrated

(Baonghean.vn) - On August 2, the inauguration ceremony of Koyu Textile Vietnam Co., Ltd. took place at WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An.

The delegates cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Quang An

The project for the factory producing hosiery products at WHA Industrial Zone was granted the Investment Registration Certificate by the Southeastern Economic Zone Management Board on June 29, 2022. It has a land use area of over 2.5 hectares and a total investment of VND 227.4 billion.

This project specializes in producing knitted and crocheted garments (socks, stockings) with a designed capacity of 22.4 million products per year, employing about 250 workers. It is a project producing high-quality branded products and advanced technological lines. The investment project has been attracted by Nghe An province.

Mr. Kamada Masatsugu - General Director of Koyu Textile Vietnam Co., Ltd. said: Just 13 months after obtaining the Investment Registration Certificate and a little over 6 months after the groundbreaking ceremony, the construction of the project has been completed. We sincerely thank the leaders of Nghe An province, the Southeastern Economic Zone, and all relevant departments and sectors for creating favorable conditions for the company to build and produce its first products on schedule.

The company commits to fully comply with Vietnamese laws and regulations of the province, fully implement policies for the employees and fulfill its obligations to the state, ensuring a conducive environment during the production process. Simultaneously, the company aims to provide employment opportunities with stable income, create a positive and progressive working environment for its staff and workers, contributing to the development of an increasingly attractive investment environment in the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Le Tien Tri - Head of the Nghe An’s Southeastern Economic Zone Management Board stated: The inauguration of this project continues to demonstrate the province's political determination and highest efforts in attracting and supporting investment, constantly innovating and improving the investment and business environment to promote the implementation of invested projects. Therefore, the goal is to make Nghe An a "Convenient - Safe - Reliable" destination for many foreign investors in 2023 and the following years.

The delegates visit the production line at the company. Photo: Q.A

Mr. Le Tien Tri also expressed the hope that Koyu Textile Vietnam Co., Ltd. will make tangible contributions to the development of sustainable industrial production, environmental protection, providing employment opportunities with stable income, as well as transferring advanced technology and professional management methods from Japan to Vietnamese labor.

In the future, Nghe An province vows to continue standing alongside and support businesses. The Southeastern Economic Zone Management Board of Nghe An province will effectively cooperate with the People's Committee of Nghi Loc district and relevant agencies to regularly monitor and support investors, ensuring the best conditions for the projects’ stable, safe, and efficient business operation, as well as providing favorable conditions for residence and work of foreign experts.