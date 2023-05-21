Leaders of Nghe An province attend the Vietnam Day program in Gwangju, South Korea

(Baonghean.vn) - On May 21, the Vietnam Day program was held in the city of Gwangju, South Korea.

The event was attended by Mr. Kang Gijung - Mayor of Gwangju City, Mr. Yoo Min Bong - Secretary-General of the Association of Korean Mayors. Mr. Nguyen Vu Tung, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to South Korea also attended the program.

The delegation from Nghe An province participating in the program was led by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council and included leaders from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Tourism and other relevant units.

The Vietnam Day program in Gwangju, held in conjunction with Gwangju Citizens' Day, is a remarkable cultural activity that introduces the beauty of Vietnamese nature, its people as well aspotential for cultural exchange, tourism, and international cooperation to the Korean people and vice versa.

In his speech during the event, Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh affirmed that this is a meaningful activity and vivid evidence of cooperation and cultural exchange between Vietnam and South Korea in general, between Nghe An province and Gwangju city in particular.

It is an opportunity to introduce the traditional culture of Nghe An, especially the Vi-Giam Nghe Tinh folk singing, which have been recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, to the people of Gwangju city.

Vietnam and South Korea officially established their diplomatic relations in 1992. Over the past 30 years, the two countries have always valued their cooperative and friendly relations in all fields and elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership.

Vietnam is currently the largest trading partner of South Korea in Southeast Asia.

In 2022, Nghe An province and Gwangju city established and signed a bilateral cooperation agreement, exchanging delegations and organizing events to promote investment, trade, tourism, culture, sports and education.