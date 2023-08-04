Leaders of Nghe An province meets the Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam

(Baonghean.vn) - On August 4, the delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Nguyen Van De, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, met and had a working session with the Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam and the Thai Business Association in Vietnam.

The delegates attend the working session.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Nghe An People's Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van De, proposed to the Thai Ambassador as well as the Thai government and businesses several cooperation aspects including: Introducing businesses to explore investment and trade opportunities in Nghe An, with a focus on high-value-added projects that use modern technology and are environment friendly, especially in areas such as high technology, supporting industries, infrastructure development, biotechnology for agriculture, and material production.

He also suggested the two sides collaborate to study and open direct flights connecting the North Central provinces of Vietnam with the Northeastern provinces of Thailand; support Nghe An province in surveying and learning certain tourism development models in Thailand, such as MICE, beach and digital tourism; organize cultural exchange activities in Nghe An for Thai art troupes; exchange cooperation in education and training, science, and technology.

The delegation from Nghe An province presents a souvenir gift to the Ambassador.

On Nghe An province's part, they will continue to enhance administrative procedures, improve the investment environment, and create the most favorable conditions to welcome businesses in general and Thai businesses in particular to Nghe An in the near future.

In response to Nghe An's proposals, the Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam expressed Thailand's readiness to cooperate with Nghe An province in all fields, while also appreciating Nghe An's economic achievements, especially in attracting foreign investment in 2022 and the first 6 months of 2023.

The Ambassador will introduce Nghe An's potential and strengths to Thai investors and businesses, and expand cooperation between Nghe An and Thai provinces and businesses in processing industries, services, wholesale and retail trade centers, and tourism. The Ambassador expressed the desire for the province's leadership and authorities to support Thai businesses.

Regarding the idea of opening a direct air route between Thai provinces and Nghe An, the Ambassador considered it a good idea and promised to discuss its feasibility with relevant agencies for implementation.

The production line of Royal Foods Company - a 100% Thai-owned company at Nam Cam Industrial Zone. Photo: Lam Tung

In terms of tourism, the Thai Ambassador noted that Nghe An has many cultural and historical sites, beautiful natural landscapes, and suggested both sides promote people-to-people exchanges through tourism. Nghe An should focus on promoting cultural and ecotourism to attract Thai tourists. Conversely, the Thai Embassy is interested in promoting these types of tourism and destinations in Nghe An through the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Regarding education, the Ambassador believed that this is a fundamental cooperation area and expressed interest in the “2 plus 2” training model between universities of the two countries. He also hoped that both sides would continue to strengthen this type of training in the future.