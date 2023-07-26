Leaders of Nghe An province offer flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs

(Baonghean.vn) - On July 26, in remembrance of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the delegation of the Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Fatherland Front of Nghe An province commemorated President Ho Chi Minh...

The delegation respectfully offers flowers at the Special National Historic Site of Kim Lien. Photo: Thanh Duy

At the Special National Historic Site of Kim Lien (Nam Dan district), the delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense to express their deep gratitude and respect to President Ho Chi Minh.

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh showed special care for soldiers, war invalids, and the families of martyrs. Despite being occupied with numerous tasks, every year on July 27, President Ho Chi Minh personally sent letters, presented gifts, visited war invalids, families of martyrs, and paid tribute to the heroic martyrs at the cemeteries.

Embracing his teachings and the revolutionary traditions of the homeland, along with efforts to develop the economy and society, Nghe An always cares about and considers the implementation of policies for outstanding contributors to the revolution as an extremely important sentiment, honor, and political task.

In addition to properly and timely implementing the policies, the Party committees, authorities, Vietnam Fatherland Front and political-social organizations at all levels have actively and closely coordinated in organizing activities to take care of war invalids, war veterans, families of martyrs, and other contributors to the revolution.

The province has regularly shown concern by building and repairing houses of gratitude, presenting savings account books to those who contributed to the revolution, providing support and care to all heroic Vietnamese mothers, investing in upgrading, building, and repairing cemeteries and memorials with gravestones bearing the names of martyrs, as well as managing and attentively caring for nearly 24,000 martyr graves.

Nghe An has actively conducted the search and gathering of martyrs' remains in other provinces and cities throughout the country, as well as the remains of martyrs and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos, and brought them back for burial at cemeteries in the province.

On the same day, at the Memorial Site of Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong in Hung Thong commune, Hung Nguyen district, the provincial leaders and the delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense in memory of Le Hong Phong - former member of the Communist International’s Executive Committee, former Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Indochina.

Then, at the Memorial House in Quang Trung Ward (Vinh City), the delegation offered flowers and incense, expressing deep gratitude to Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, an outstanding figure of Nghe An, former member of the Nam Ky Regional Party Committee, and former Secretary of the Party Committee of Sai Gon - Cho Lon.

At the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Vinh City, where 975 martyrs rest, the delegation of the Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nghe An province offered flowers and incense, expressing deep gratitude for the great contributions of the heroes, martyrs who sacrificed for the cause of national liberation and reunification.