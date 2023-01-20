Leaders of Nghe An province pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong

(Baonghean.vn) - The delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong on the Tet occasion and 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

On January 19, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2023), a delegation of the Provincial Party Committee, Provincial People’s Council, Provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Provincial Committee and the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly (NA) laid wreaths and offered incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong.

The delegation included: Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the NA, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, etc.

At Kim Lien Special National Relic Site (Nam Dan), respectfully offering flowers and incense in tribute of President Ho Chi Minh, the provincial leaders expressed their gratitude and deep respect to him - the great leader of the party and people, the hero who liberated our country.

In 2022, amid many difficulties and challenges with new factors arising during the new normal after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, together with the complicated and unstable global situation affecting the country, with high determination, solidarity, the spirit of being unified, innovative, creative and flexible, the political system, people and business community of Nghe An province have achieved many positive results.

The growth rate of GRDP reached 9.08%, budget revenue reached VND21,805 billion, foreign investment reached approximately USD1 billion, for the first time ranking in the top 10 localities attracting the largest FDI in the country. Some sectors are gradually shaping up to be the center of the North Central region, such as: Health, education and training, finance, banking, etc.

The socio-cultural areas, as well as ensuring social security continue to be directed. The material and spiritual life of the people is raised. National defense and security continue to be maintained, social order and safety are ensured, foreign relations are strengthened and expanded.

Preparing to celebrate Quy Mao Spring, Nghe An province organized the program "Tet for the poor - Quy Mao Spring 2023" with the theme "Warm Tet - compatriot bonds", which has mobilized nearly VND 136 billion.

In 2023, with new motivation and new spirit, the Party, Government and People of the whole province determine to build and make Nghe An richer and stronger, to develop as desired by President Ho Chi Minh when he was alive.

The Delegation also vow to forever study and follow his thoughts, ethics and noble style.

Next, at the memorial site of late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong in Hung Thong Commune, Hung Nguyen District, the Delegation of the Provincial Party Committee, Provincial People’s Council, Provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Provincial Committee and the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly (NA) respectfully offered flowers, incense in tribute of and expressed infinite gratitude for the great merits of the General Secretary.

Following the path and career of General Secretary Le Hong Phong, the Party, Government and People of the province are determined to overcome all difficulties and challenges, join forces, and join hands to build an increasingly rich and sustainable homeland of Nghe An.