Leaders of Nghe An Province receive and work with Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane Capital (Laos)

(Baonghean.vn) - On August 20, in Vinh City, Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee welcomed and held discussions with the working delegation from the Party Committee of Vientiane Capital...

The overall view of the meeting.

The delegation was led by Mr. Anouphap Tounalom - Central Committee Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Vientiane’s Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council, Head of the Delegation to National Assembly in Region I.

The Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane, Anouphap Tounalom, expressed his gratitude for the warm, respectful, and attentive reception by the leadership of Nghe An Province. He also emphasized that this visit aims to further strengthen the bonds of solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two localities. Additionally, he expressed a desire to exchange and learn from Nghe An Province's experiences in various fields.

Expressing joy at welcoming Mr. Anouphap Tounalom, the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Van Thong, highlighted some outstanding features regarding the characteristics, socio-economic development, Party building, and the political system of the province.

Notably, the province's economic scale ranks 10th nationwide, with a GDP growth rate of 9.08% in 2022 and 5.79% in the first 6 months of 2023. Budget revenue reached VND 21,805 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 919 million) in 2022 and is projected to reach nearly VND 8,500 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 358 million) in the first 6 months of 2023.

Leaders of Nghe An Province present a gift to the working delegation from Vientian, Laos.

Positive results have been achieved in attracting investments. In 2022, FDI inflow reached approximately USD 1 billion, ranking among the top 10 provinces nationwide. In the first 6 months of 2023, it reached over USD 725 million, ranking 8th out of 63 provinces and cities in the country.

The new style rural area development program has yielded positive outcomes, transforming the face of rural areas and improving people's lives. Currently, 309 out of 411 communes, accounting for 75% of communes, have achieved the new style rural standards. Nine district-level units have completed the mission of building and achieving the new style rural standards.

Infrastructure to serve socio-economic development has been relatively systematically invested in, with education, healthcare, finance and banking considered to have converged, confirming the central factor of the North Central region.

Party building and the political system building receive attentive care, and national defense and security are firmly maintained.

Especially, on July 18, 2023, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW on building and developing Nghe An Province until 2030, with a vision toward 2045. This serves as the foundation for Nghe An Province to have additional motivation, resources, mechanisms and supplementary policies to accelerate development in the coming phase.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee emphasized that foreign affairs are a key task for Nghe An, especially enhancing friendly and cooperative relations with Laotian localities.

This is evidenced by specific actions in safeguarding border security between the two countries, particularly the three provinces of the Lao PDR that share a border with Nghe An. Concerning economic development, the province consistently provides favorable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises, individuals and organizations to work, invest, produce and conduct business in Laos, and vice versa.

Mr. Anouphap Tounalom presents a gift to the leaders of Nghe An Province.

Additionally, the province collaborates and shares with Laotian provinces, especially those with shared borders, in areas such as economic and social infrastructure, healthcare and education. Currently, over 600 Lao students are studying in Nghe An.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thong also highlighted that Nghe An is highly evaluated by the Central Government of Vietnam in executing foreign affairs with Laos. The province will formulate specific cooperation programs each year, directing levels and sectors to implement them. This includes selecting suitable content and forms to maximize advantages and traditions in cooperative relations with Laotian localities.

During the meeting, the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An Province hopes for increasingly close and firm cooperation between the two sides, mutual experience sharing to develop in various fields, including Party building, cadre training, urban development, investment, tourism, etc.

Mr. Anouphap Tounalom respectfully sent the best wishes to the leadership of Nghe An Province, expressing appreciation for the attentive and warm reception given to the delegation. He congratulated the province on its new development steps and thanked for the sharing and support Nghe An has provided to Vientiane Capital and Laotian localities across various areas.

At the meeting, both sides also exchanged experiences in Party building work, building the governmental apparatus, thereby making shared contributions to the political, economic and social development of both localities in particular and the two countries of Vietnam and Laos in general.