Leaders of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee emphasize key tasks after Tet holiday

Pham Bang

(Baonghean.vn) -  On January 27, the Executive Committee of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to listen to the press and public opinion on the Tet festival and evaluated the results of organizing the traditional Lunar New Year - the Year of the Cat 2023 in the province.
Leaders of Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee emphasize key tasks after Tet holiday ảnh 1

Overview of the meeting. Photo: Pham Bang

At the meeting, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly and Chairman of the Provincial People's Council concluded that the Tet festival in Nghe An had took place in a peaceful, warm and convenient manner. The goods were well supplied both in urban and rural areas.

Many localities actively had detailed plans to celebrate Tet so that the local people could enjoy a safe and happy holiday without serious issues and problems arising and occurring in the area. The policies for people with meritorious services to the nation, social security activities towards the poor, near-poor, the disadvantaged and people in difficult situation were implemented in a timely and methodical manner, without bad public opinion.

Cultural and artistic activities as well as gatherings, meetings, spring festivals and Tet celebrations were well organized across the province.

Mr. Quy also emphasized the key tasks after Tet holiday, affirming the message of the Executive Committee of the Provincial Party Committee is to immediately start work, not to let the Spring joy last to long; not to let the situation of gatherings, parties, meetings after Tet affect the progress and quality of work.

At the same time, it is required to focus on the implementation of the Spring crop, pest prevention and control to achieve the highest efficiency and results in 2023. State agencies must focus highly on the review of 10 years of implementation of Resolution 26 by the Politburo, striving to submit it to the Party Central Office by the end of March 2023, so that the Politburo can promulgate a new resolution for the province by May 2023.

Provincial Party Secretary requested to speed up the completion of procedures for 2 projects of Cua Lo Deep Water Sea Port and Vinh International Airport; promote investment attraction, encourage investors to implement projects; organize the review of the Central Resolution 8 (session XI) on the Strategy for national defense in the new situation. All levels and sectors should strengthen connectivity, communication and support in creating jobs for workers inside and outside the province; ensure national defense and security, social order and safety.

