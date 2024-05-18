Lively street performance "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom"

Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Lively street performance "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom"

Minh Quan - Duc Anh

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - This event is part of the 2024 Sen Village Festival program, commemorating the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2024).

On the evening of May 17, at Ho Tung Mau Pedestrian Street (Vinh City), the Nghe An Department of Culture and Sports solemnly organized the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom," the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name" and concluded the 2024 Nghe An Sen Village Singing Festival.

Attending the event were Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, representatives from several provincial departments, sectors, districts, towns and city, as well as various public art troupes.

BNA_3916.JPG
Delegates attending the opening ceremony of the street performance "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom," the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name” and the conclusion of the 2024 Nghe An Sen Village Singing Festival. Photo: Duc Anh

These activities are part of the 2024 Sen Village Festival program, commemorating the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2024), and towards the 55th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's last letter to the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee, and 55 years of implementing his Will.

BNA_4168.JPG
Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, delivered the opening speech for the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom" and the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name". Photo: Duc Anh

The street parade themed "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom" was held at Vinh City’s pedestrian street, featuring nearly 1,000 artists, performers and artisans from 20 districts, towns and city, along with dance groups, creating a vibrant atmosphere with the distinctive cultures of the six ethnic groups in Nghe An province.

BNA_4199.JPG
The delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name." Photo: Duc Anh

Additionally, the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name”, with nearly 200 photos and documents about President Ho Chi Minh's life and career, helps the public, especially the youth, gain a deep understanding of the founding of Vietnam, and learn about Ho Chi Minh’s life, career, thoughts and morality, exemplifying his noble qualities and lifelong sacrifice for the nation's independence and freedom. The exhibition is open to the public from May 17 to 30 at Ho Chi Minh Square.

BNA_4223.JPG
People visit the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name." Photo: Duc Anh

In the summary of the 2024 Nghe An Sen Village Singing Festival, the organizing committee awarded 20 collective prizes: 2 First Prizes, 5 Second Prizes, and 13 Third Prizes; and 55 performance prizes, including 15 Gold Medals, 20 Silver Medals and 20 Bronze Medals.

BNA_4086.JPG
A performance at the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom." Photo: Duc Anh
Tin liên quan
street parade Ho Chi Minh Sen Village Festival Nghe An Provincial Party Committee

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

V.I. Lenin statue officially installed in Vinh City

V.I. Lenin statue officially installed in Vinh City

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On April 16, in Vinh city, the People's Committee of Nghe An and the authorities of Ulyanovsk officially inaugurated the V.I. Lenin statue. The installation of the statue signifies the friendship between Vietnam and Russia, reflecting the mutual affection of the two provinces.

Nghe An’s delegation visits and works in Australia

Nghe An’s delegation visits and works in Australia

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - On April 2, in Melbourne, Victoria state, Australia, Mr.Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, together with a delegation from Nghe An province, had a working session with Australian businesses and the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia.

Spring colors on Hmong women's costumes

Spring colors on Hmong women's costumes

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) When Tet comes, travelling to highland villages, especially to villages where Hmong people live, many tourists are very impressed by the colors of the costumes of the women. They seemed to bear the color of Spring...

The residents of Vinh city celebrate Tet early

The residents of Vinh city celebrate Tet early

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - There is still a month until the Lunar New Year, but on the streets of Vinh City, many gardeners have already set up stalls selling peach blossoms, kumquat trees, and various flowers to serve the early Tet celebration needs of the people.