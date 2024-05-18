Lively street performance "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom"

(Baonghean.vn) - This event is part of the 2024 Sen Village Festival program, commemorating the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2024).

On the evening of May 17, at Ho Tung Mau Pedestrian Street (Vinh City), the Nghe An Department of Culture and Sports solemnly organized the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom," the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name" and concluded the 2024 Nghe An Sen Village Singing Festival.

Attending the event were Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, representatives from several provincial departments, sectors, districts, towns and city, as well as various public art troupes.

Delegates attending the opening ceremony of the street performance "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom," the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name” and the conclusion of the 2024 Nghe An Sen Village Singing Festival. Photo: Duc Anh

These activities are part of the 2024 Sen Village Festival program, commemorating the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2024), and towards the 55th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's last letter to the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee, and 55 years of implementing his Will.

Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, delivered the opening speech for the street parade "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom" and the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name". Photo: Duc Anh

The street parade themed "Hometown in the Season of Lotus Bloom" was held at Vinh City’s pedestrian street, featuring nearly 1,000 artists, performers and artisans from 20 districts, towns and city, along with dance groups, creating a vibrant atmosphere with the distinctive cultures of the six ethnic groups in Nghe An province.

The delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name." Photo: Duc Anh

Additionally, the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name”, with nearly 200 photos and documents about President Ho Chi Minh's life and career, helps the public, especially the youth, gain a deep understanding of the founding of Vietnam, and learn about Ho Chi Minh’s life, career, thoughts and morality, exemplifying his noble qualities and lifelong sacrifice for the nation's independence and freedom. The exhibition is open to the public from May 17 to 30 at Ho Chi Minh Square.

People visit the photo exhibition themed "Ho Chi Minh - The most beautiful name." Photo: Duc Anh

In the summary of the 2024 Nghe An Sen Village Singing Festival, the organizing committee awarded 20 collective prizes: 2 First Prizes, 5 Second Prizes, and 13 Third Prizes; and 55 performance prizes, including 15 Gold Medals, 20 Silver Medals and 20 Bronze Medals.