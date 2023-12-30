‘Lua dua’ - the specialty cake made by Hmong people in Nghe An

tin mới
The red persimmon season in the Hmong village of Nghe An
(Baonghean.vn) - The persimmon trees laden with fruit shed all their leaves when winter arrives in the villages of the Hmong people in Ky Son district, creating a rare and beautiful sight. Everywhere is aglow with the red color of ripe persimmons, dispelling the cold of winter.
Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee visits and works at the Vietnamese Embassy in India
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 13, in New Delhi, as part of the visit and work program in India, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and his delegation visited and worked at the Vietnamese Embassy in India.
The high-level delegation from Nghe An province offers flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi (India)
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of December 13, as part of their visit in India, the high-level delegation from Nghe An province paid tribute at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi.
Nghe An's athlete breaks record at Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2023
(Baonghean.vn) - At the Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2023 held in Bangkok, Thailand, Le Thi Tuyet Mai, the athlete from Nghe An, made a significant contribution with her teammates to rank Vietnam's team first overall.
Introduction point for Nghe An province's OCOP products opens in Hanoi
(Baonghean.vn) - The opening ceremony of the introduction and sales point for Nghe An province's OCOP (One Commune One Product) products in Hanoi (located at kiosk No. 5, B1, HUD2, Southwest Linh Dam, Hoang Liet ward, Hoang Mai district) took place on December 9.
Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh evaluate 1 year of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of December 10, in Cua Lo town (Nghe An), a conference was held to evaluate 1 year of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation between the 3 provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh.
The unique Nga My market fair
(Baonghean.vn) - The Nga My market fair (in Tuong Duong district) is an appealing destination for numerous local and non-local tourists. It’s not just the place for buying, exchanging goods, but also a venue for gatherings and cultural exchanges among the ethnic community.
Bringing mountainous flavors to the city
(Baonghean.vn) - At the Northern Central Trade and Commerce Fair, there are numerous products that carry the distinct essence of the mountainous region of Nghe An.
The delegation from Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh pays tribute at the Kim Lien Special National Relic site
(Baonghean.vn) - The delegation from three provinces - Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh - visited the Kim Lien Special National Relic site (Nam Dan), offering flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh.
Nghe An’s foreign affairs activities in 2023 are vibrant and effective
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2023, the foreign affairs of Nghe An has truly excelled with numerous prominent activities such as successfully organizing delegations for overseas trips, conducting Party foreign affairs, fostering friendly cooperation with authorities, attracting investment, trade and tourism.
Connecting and developing the Southwest Nghe An’s economy
(Baonghean.vn) - Districts in the Southwest Nghe An region need to have a plan to jointly focus resources from a number of national target programs to invest in infrastructure, regional linkage fields and projects.
Nghe An proposes 10 solutions to implement administrative reform in 2024
(Baonghean.vn) - To address existing shortcomings and limitations while leveraging the achievements in administrative reform in 2023, the People's Committee of Nghe An province has outlined 10 solutions for implementing administrative reform in 2024.
Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border
(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.
Which roads are going to be upgraded in Vinh city?
(Baonghean.vn) - If everything goes as planned, construction will commence from early 2024.
Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu and his delegation visit and work in Gifu Prefecture, Japan
(Baonghean.vn) - From November 7 to 11, a delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited and worked in Japan.
The Nghe An’s delegation visits and works with the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States
(Baonghean.vn) - During their working program in the United States, the delegation from Nghe An, led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States.
Farmers in Quynh Luu district diligently sow Tet flowers
(Baonghean.vn) - Currently, farmers in Quynh Luu district (Nghe An province) are diligently sowing lunar Tet flowers for the year 2024. This year, the price of flower seeds has decreased, making people excited to increase the planting area in hopes of having a successful flower season for Tet.
Nghe An’s delegation visits and works in the United States
(Baonghean.vn) - From November 6 to November 11, the delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, has had a visit and working trip in the United States.
Inter-agency inspection team established to examine projects outside economic zones and industrial parks
(Baonghean.vn) - The People's Committee of Nghe An province has issued a decision to establish an inter-agency inspection team and approve the inspection plan for investment projects outside economic zones and industrial parks in the province in 2023.
Expanded Vinh city to have 16 key road transportation projects, with a total estimated investment of VND 4.521 trillion
(Baonghean.vn) - The expanded Vinh city will focus on investing in 16 key road transportation projects, with a total estimated investment of over VND 4.521 trillion.
Action Plan to implement Nghe An’s Tourism Development Strategy issued
(Baonghean.vn) - The People's Committee of Nghe An province has recently issued Plan No. 812/KH-UBND on October 30, 2023, regarding the implementation of the Tourism Development Strategy for Nghe An province until 2030, with a vision towards 2035.
Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program
(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.
Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee meets with the working delegation from Vientiane (Lao PDR)
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee expressed his joy in welcoming the working delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane for their visit and work.
The delegation of the People's Council from Vientiane commemorates the heroic martyrs at the Vietnam-Laos Int. Martyrs' Cemetery
(Baonghean.vn) - The working delegation of the People's Council from Vientiane, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Vietnam-Laos International Martyrs' Cemetery to offer incense in commemoration of the heroic martyrs on October 21.
Over VND 4.6 trillion project helps Nghe An open ‘the door' towards the sea
(Baonghean.vn) - The coastal road project from Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa) to Cua Lo (Nghe An) - section from Km7-Km76, began construction in February 2022. It has a scale of a Level III plain road with a roadbed width of 2m; road surface width of 11m passing through Nghe An province.
The unique beauty of the water wheels in the highlands of Nghe An
(Baonghean.vn) - In the western region of Nghe An, alongside the winding blue rivers stretching across lush green fields, are the water wheels that characterize this highland region.
The VND 7.2 trillion expressway passing through Nghe An: A bird's eye view
(Baonghean.vn) - The project involving the construction of the Nghi Son - Dien Chau section spans a length of 50 kilometers, passing through two provinces: Thanh Hoa (6.5 km) and Nghe An (43.5 km).
The Nghe An Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center works with central, local agencies and units
(Baonghean.vn) - From October 16 to 21, the Nghe An Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center worked with several central and local agencies and units to call for cooperation and investment in Nghe An.
Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty
(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.
The People's Councils of Vientiane Capital (Laos) and Nghe An Province exchange experiences in their activities
(Baonghean.vn) - On October 20, as part of their working program in Nghe An Province, the delegation from the People's Council of Vientiane Capital, Lao People's Democratic Republic, and the People's Council of Nghe An Province organized a conference to exchange experiences in their activities.
The delegation from Vientiane’s People's Council pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
(Baonghean.vn) - On October 20, the delegation of the People's Council of Vientiane City, Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Kim Lien Special National Historical Relic Site in Nam Dan District to hold a ceremony in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh.
Three projects participating in Techfest Nghe An Open 2023 successfully raise USD 50,000 from funds and investors
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of October 13th, at the award ceremony of Techfest Nghe An Open 2023, investors and funds pledged investments to the startups.