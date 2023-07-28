Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Many remarkable activities to be held at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival

Minh Quan

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of July 24, the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the activities for the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival.

bna_toàn cảnh cuộc họp.jpg
Overview of the meeting. Photo: Minh Quan

According to the Plan No. 386/KH-UBND dated June 6, 2023, issued by the Provincial People's Committee of Nghe An, the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival with the theme "Vi, Giam - Shining essence" will take place from July 28th to August 5th in Vinh city.

The main activities at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival include: Opening and closing ceremonies, Folk Song performances from three regions, Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Performance, street festival "the Colors of the heritage", and the Marathon race "Back to the Land of Vi, Giam".

The Department of Culture and Sports said that in preparation for the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival, they have established the festival's identity, organized a press conference on the festival's content combined with a media briefing in July, and promoted the values of the Vi and Giam folk singing heritage and the activities of the 2023 festival on various media channels and social platforms.

bna_HHT cụm III.jpg
A performance at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival - cluster III. Photo: Minh Quan

In addition, Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival was successfully held at 4 clusters with 46 clubs participating, resulting in the nomination of 12 clubs to participate in the interprovincial-level NgheAn - Ha Tinh Vi, Giam Folk Song Festival.

At the meeting, after hearing reports from representatives of relevant departments and units under the Department of Culture and Sports on the progress of the assigned tasks and the collaborative activities for the preparation of the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival, Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports requested the departments and units to continue closely following the assigned tasks to ensure the progress and effectiveness of the preparations for the festival.

CLb Dân ca ví, giặm xã Hưng Tân (Hưng Nguyên) tham gia giao lưu, biểu diễn tại Lễ hội đường phố 'Quê hương mùa sen nở'.jpg

The Director of the Department of Culture and Sports also asked Vinh city and relevant departments to develop a plan to ensure security and order during the festival's activities, provide favorable conditions for the transportation of artistic troupes from various provinces and cities, and ensure stable power supply during the festival days as planned by the provincial People's Committee.

MAIN ACTIVITIES AT THE 2023 VI, GIAM NGHE TINH FOLK SONG FESTIVAL:

  • Opening of the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival: July 28th, 8:00 PM at Ho Chi Minh Square.
  • Performances of folk songs from three regions: Opening on August 1st, 8:00 PM; performances from August 1st to August 3rd at the Provincial Traditional Art Center.
  • The 5th provincial-level Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival: Opening on August 3rd, 7:30 AM; performances from August 3rd to August 4th at T50 Guesthouse - Military Zone IV.
  • The street festival "The colors of the heritage”: From 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the pedestrian street in Vinh city.
  • Closing ceremony of the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival and the Performances of folksongs from three regions: August 5th, 8:30 PM at Ho Chi Minh Square.
  • "Back to the Land of Vi and Giam" Marathon: Opening on August 19th, 7:30 AM in Vinh city; competition from August 19th to August 20th in Vinh city, Nghi Loc district, and Cua Lo town.

Tin liên quan

Vi Giam folk song culture of Nghe An Vinh city UNESCO heritage

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - During the first 6 months of the year, along with the rest of the country, Nghe An province encountered numerous difficulties and challenges. Prolonged hot weather led to water and power shortages at the local level, impacting production and livelihoods.

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - During hot summer days, the demand for rice field crabs to prepare nutritious and refreshing dishes in Ha Noi has significantly increased. As a result, even with high price hikes, Yen Thanh's rice field crabs are still sold out.

Sen Village Festival 2023 ends with a special art program

Sen Village Festival 2023 ends with a special art program

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of May 19th, a special art program marking the closing of the Sen Village Festival 2023 took place at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, Nghe An. The theme of the program was "From Sen Village to Ho Chi Minh City", jointly organized by Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City.