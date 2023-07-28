Many remarkable activities to be held at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of July 24, the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the activities for the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival.

Overview of the meeting. Photo: Minh Quan

According to the Plan No. 386/KH-UBND dated June 6, 2023, issued by the Provincial People's Committee of Nghe An, the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival with the theme "Vi, Giam - Shining essence" will take place from July 28th to August 5th in Vinh city.

The main activities at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival include: Opening and closing ceremonies, Folk Song performances from three regions, Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Performance, street festival "the Colors of the heritage", and the Marathon race "Back to the Land of Vi, Giam".

The Department of Culture and Sports said that in preparation for the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival, they have established the festival's identity, organized a press conference on the festival's content combined with a media briefing in July, and promoted the values of the Vi and Giam folk singing heritage and the activities of the 2023 festival on various media channels and social platforms.

A performance at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival - cluster III. Photo: Minh Quan

In addition, Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival was successfully held at 4 clusters with 46 clubs participating, resulting in the nomination of 12 clubs to participate in the interprovincial-level NgheAn - Ha Tinh Vi, Giam Folk Song Festival.

At the meeting, after hearing reports from representatives of relevant departments and units under the Department of Culture and Sports on the progress of the assigned tasks and the collaborative activities for the preparation of the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival, Ms. Tran Thi My Hanh - Director of the Department of Culture and Sports requested the departments and units to continue closely following the assigned tasks to ensure the progress and effectiveness of the preparations for the festival.

The Director of the Department of Culture and Sports also asked Vinh city and relevant departments to develop a plan to ensure security and order during the festival's activities, provide favorable conditions for the transportation of artistic troupes from various provinces and cities, and ensure stable power supply during the festival days as planned by the provincial People's Committee.