Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang offers flowers and incense at Truong Bon National Historic Site in Nghe An

On the afternoon of May 10th, during the working program in the area of the 4th Military Region, General Phan Van Giang - Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of National Defense, along with the working delegation of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense; leaders of the 4th Military Region, Ha Tinh province, and Nghe An province offered flowers and incense at the Truong Bon National Historical Site in My Son commune, Do Luong district, Nghe An province.

The delegation was also attended by: Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh - Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army; Lieutenant General Tran Vo Dung - Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the 4th Military Region;...

They are accompanied by leaders of Nghe An province including Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People'sCouncil; Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Colonel Phan Dai Nghia - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Commander of the Provincial Military Command, along with leaders of Do Luong district.

Truong Bon is a sacred land, a shining symbol of revolutionary heroism, where the blood of comrades and fellow countrymen was shed during the war for national liberation and reunification.

During the war of resistance against the US, Truong Bon became the site of the footsteps of tens of thousands of young people who marched along the Truong Son mountain range to defend their homeland. Young people who were only 18 or 20 years old went to the battlefield with optimism, the desire to live and fulfill their responsibility to the country. 1,240 outstanding young people fell on this legendary path, exemplified by the heroic sacrifice of 13 youngsters of Unit 317 on October 31, 1968.

In the solemn atmosphere, Gen. Phan Van Giang and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense to commemorate and express deep gratitude at the mass grave of 13 heroic martyrs of the Youth Volunteer Unit 317 and at the Memorial House of 1,240 heroic martyrs.

He was moved to write in a memorial book at the Historic Site as follows: "Truong Bon has entered the history as a shining legendary epic of revolutionary heroism,". General Phan Van Giang - Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of National Defense also emphasized: "All officers and soldiers of the entire army pledge absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, and the people; determined to build the revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Vietnam People's Army, firmly protecting the socialist of Vietnam".