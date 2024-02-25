NA Chairman presents flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Relic

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of February 25, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly, offered flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Relic in Nam Dan commune, Nghe An province.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and the delegation offer flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: Pham Bang

Representatives of the leadership of central committees, ministries, sectors, central agencies, leaders of provinces, centrally governed cities, and members of the Central Committee, the Standing Committee, and units under the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union attended the event.

Representatives of Nghe An province included: Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Head of the provincial delegation to the National Assembly; Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee.

In the festive atmosphere celebrating the Party and the Lunar New Year of the Dragon 2024, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and the delegation respectfully offered flowers, offerings, and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh before participating in the launching ceremony of the tree planting festival "Forever Grateful to Uncle Ho" in the Year of the Dragon and the commencement of the Youth Month 2024 with the theme "Youth Volunteer for Community Life" featuring practical and meaningful activities organized by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in coordination with Nghe An province at the Truong Bon National Historical Relic site in Do Luong district, Nghe An province.

During his lifetime, Uncle Ho always cared about the members of the youth union. He used the image of Spring - the most beautiful season of the year - to talk about youth: A year begins with Spring. A life begins with youth. Youth is the Spring of society. He also affirmed: The youth is the future leader of the country. Whether the country is prosperous or declining, weak or strong, much depends on the youth.

In implementing his sacred teachings, through each stage of the revolutionary history, our Party and State have always paid attention to and taken care of the youth and youth work. In response to that attention, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has constantly innovated and implemented revolutionary action programs of vibrant and effective youth, contributing significantly to the cause of national liberation, reunification, and the construction and defense of our socialist Vietnam.

In this sacred, grateful, respectful, happy and proud moment about Uncle Ho, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and the delegation pledge to forever study and follow the ideology, ethics, and noble style of Uncle Ho.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, along with leaders of central agencies and Nghe An province, take a commemorative photo with 55 outstanding young people from Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Duy

On this occasion, the Chairman of the National Assembly planted a tree and presented gifts to the Management Board of the Kim Lien Special National Relic site.

Subsequently, at the Truong Bon National Historical Relic site in Do Luong district, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, along with members of the Party Central Committee, leaders of central committees, ministries, sectors, central agencies, and localities, offered flowers and incense at the mass grave of 13 heroic martyrs sacrificed on October 31, 1968, and at the Memorial House of 1,240 heroic martyrs who fell on the Truong Bon battlefield during the years of the resistance war against the U.S. for national salvation.