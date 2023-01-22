National Assembly Chairman pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and his delegation visited Kim Lien Special National Relic Site and offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.

On January 20, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and preparing to celebrate 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2023), Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Politburo, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and his delegation visited Kim Lien Special National Relic Site and offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Ms. Vo Thi Minh Sinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Provincial Committee; Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Ms. Thai Thi An Chung - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly accompanied the delegation.

In the sacred atmosphere, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates respectfully offered flowers, incense, and spent a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh - the great leader of our Party and People, hero of national liberation, outstanding cultural figure.

President Ho Chi Minh has passed away, but his great career and beautiful example always live forever with the country of Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle have always been the ideological foundation and guideline for all actions, guiding the way for the Vietnamese revolution to go from one victory to another.

In the past year, the National Assembly has upheld the sense of responsibility, focused on solving a large and important workload with high consensus and many outstanding marks. The quality, professionalism and effectiveness are increasingly high in legislative work, supervision, decisions on important issues, foreign affairs, etc.

The resolutions and conclusions of the National Assembly and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly have contributed to the effective implementation of policies and laws into life, not only by the National Assembly, its agencies but also by relevant agencies, which is recognized by the people and voters nationwide and make worthy contributions to the cause of building and defending the country.

The Chairman of the National Assembly and the delegation vow to forever study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

In the morning of the same day, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue and the delegation visited and presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families and poor households in Nam Dan district.

Chairman of the National Assembly and his delegation supported the construction of 10 houses of great unity for 10 poor households with housing difficulties with a value of VND 60 million each; and presented 10 gifts to typical families with meritorious services to the nation; 200 gifts to policy beneficiary and disadvantaged families in Nam Dan district.