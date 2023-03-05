Nghe An attends the preparatory meeting of 9 provinces from 3 countries (Vietnam - Laos - Thailand)

(Baonghean.vn) - On March 2, the Preparatory subcommittee meeting for the 23rd high level meeting of 9 provinces, 3 countries (Vietnam - Laos - Thailand) using road No. 8 and road No. 12 was held in Bolikhamxay province, Lao PDR.



Delegates from Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces (Vietnam), Bolikhamxay and Khammuane (Laos), Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan (Thailand) attended the meeting. Nghe An’s delegation was headed by Mr. Pham Van Toan - Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and leaders of the departments of Tourism, Industry and Trade, Planning and Investment, Transport.

The preparatory meeting aimed to assess the results of implementing the minutes of the 22nd high level meeting, which had been held in Ha Tinh province in September 2019, and discussed the cooperation in the coming time and carefully prepared for the 23rd high level meeting.

At the meeting, delegations listened to reports on the results of cooperation among 9 provinces in implementing the minutes of the 22nd high level meeting held in Ha Tinh province in September 2019 in the fields of education and training, trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, transportation, tourism, culture and sports.

Currently, there are around 90 enterprises in Nghe An province that are directly investing and doing business in Laos’ provinces. The fields of investment and business include: wood processing and trading, investment in infrastructure, mining, hydropower, planting and exploitation of forests, tourism, agribusiness, fisheries, consumer goods...

There are 16 FDI projects of Thailand granted investment registration certificates in Nghe An province with a total registered investment capital of USD 265.27 million, including: 6 seafood processing, food and beverage processing projects; 2 mineral exploitation and processing projects; 4 commercial and service projects; 1 footwear production project and 3 industrial park infrastructure investment and business projects.

Nghe An province has created all favorable conditions according to the plan of the Lao - Vietnamese governments on the project of construction the Vientiane – Pakxan (Bolikhamxay) – Thanh Thuy (Nghe An) – Ha Noi. Currently, the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam has completed the feasibility study report of the project. Nghe An province and Bolikhamxay province have agreed on the proposed location of the traffic point connecting Hanoi - Vientiane highway on the border on both sides in Thanh Thuy (Nghe An) – Nam On (Bolikhamxay) border gate area.

In order to promote cooperation in the coming time, the provinces proposed to continue implementing the contents of cooperation in the following areas: Strengthening cooperation, support, training and exchanges in terms of education and training of human resources; exchanging on culture, art, sports competitions; encouraging cooperation in science and technology in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry and aquaculture; encouraging tourism development; creating favorable conditions for investors to survey and invest in the regions of 9 provinces of 3 countries.

On the same day, the delegations of 9 provinces of 3 countries Vietnam – Laos – Thailand using Road No. 8 and Road No. 12 approved and signed the Meeting Minutes.

The cooperation among 9 provinces of 3 countries Vietnam – Laos – Thailand using Road No. 8 and Road No. 12 over the past time has contributed to enhancing the friendly relationship among the 3 countries, promoting the socio-economic development of each province and the whole region, contributing to building a peaceful and prosperous ASEAN’s One Community.