Nghe An attracts nearly VND 13,000 billion of investment capital in the first 4 months of 2023

(Baonghean.vn) - This figure was announced at the regular meeting in April of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee.



On the morning of April 25, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee presided over the regular meeting in April 2023 of the Provincial People's Committee. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Council, Vice Chairmen of the Provincial People's Committee, members of the Provincial People's Committee, and leaders of departments, units, and localities.

At the meeting, the leaders of the Provincial People's Committee and departments focused on discussing the implementation of tasks assigned to working groups; the progress of the socio-economic development plan for April, key tasks and solutions for May 2023; the implementation of the State budget collection in April 2023, as well as tasks and solutions for May 2023.

The reports and opinions presented at the meeting agreed that the Provincial People's Committee has led and directed departments and localities to vigorously implement the socio-economic development tasks in accordance with the resolutions of the Government and the Provincial People's Council, closely following the growth scenarios for management and striving to achieve the highest results for the targets, indicators, and plans set forth.

All localities have focused on directing to accelerate the progress of the spring crop production and preparing for the summer-autumn crop. As of April 2023, the entire province has had 309 out of 411 communes meeting the new-style rural standards, and completed the documentation for Dien Chau and Do Luong districts to submit for central appraisal of their new-rural standards.

The index of industrial production (IIP) in April is estimated to increase by 1.05% compared to the same period last year. The cumulative IIP for the first four months of this year is estimated to increase by 3.21% over the same period last year. As of April 20, 2023, the total amount of public investment capital managed by the province has disbursed VND 633.489 billion, equivalent to 11.35%.

In April, the export turnover of goods was estimated at USD 190.8 million, and the total export turnover for the first four months of the year was estimated at USD 712.3 million. The import turnover of goods in April was estimated at USD 132.2 million, and the total import turnover for the first four months was estimated at USD 442.2 million. Tourism activities in the province have started to recover, with an estimated 900,000 tourists in April, including 650,000 tourists staying overnight and 6,000 international tourists.

As of April 21, 8 new projects were granted investment licenses with a total registered capital of over VND 4,451 billion. 7 projects were adjusted with an increased capital of over VND 2,234 billion. In the first 4 months, there were 40 newly licensed projects with a total registered capital of over VND 9,905 billion, and 37 adjusted projects with a newly granted and increased capital of over VND 12,470 billion.

In April, there were 137 newly established enterprises with a total registered capital of over VND 1,705 billion. In the first 4 months of the year, there were 650 newly established enterprises with a total registered capital of VND 4,960.89 billion, and 447 enterprises resumed operations.

In April, the state budget revenue in the locality is estimated to reach VND 1,450 billion, and the accumulated revenue for the first 4 months reached VND 5,846 billion, achieving 36.9% of the yearly plan, equivalent to 84.1% of the same period last year. Specifically, the domestic revenue in April is estimated at VND 1,300 billion, and the revenue from import-export activities is estimated at VND 150 billion. Some revenue sources have decreased compared to the same period last year, such as environmental protection taxes, land-related fees, etc.

The Provincial People's Committee has directed departments and localities to intensify administrative reform work so as to ensure substance and effectiveness. The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee has issued a decision to establish a Steering Committee and a Working Group to assist the Provincial Steering Committee for Administrative Reform. The Provincial People's Committee has issued a decision to approve the results of the administrative reform indexes and rankings of provincial departments, agencies, and People's Committees of districts, city, and towns in 2022.

The 2022 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) of Nghe An reached 66.60 points, ranking 23rd out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide. Its 2022 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) ranked 17th out of 63 provinces and cities. Its Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) in 2022 ranked 16th, reaching 86.67 points, an increase of 1 rank compared to 2021. Its 2022 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX) ranked 14th, reaching 82.82%, an increase of 21 ranks compared to 2021.

Besides the achieved results, the situation of animal and crop diseases is still complicated, the risk of forest fires is looming, and the drought situation is becoming more complex, especially in two districts of Do Luong and Thanh Chuong.

Businesses’ production and operation sill face difficulties, resulting in a sharp decrease in tax revenue and a 5.92% decrease in export turnover compared to the same period last year. The real estate market has not yet recovered. The disbursement of public investment capital and the progress of implementing the 3 National Target Programs are still slow...