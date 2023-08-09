Nghe An Customs Department holds FDI enterprises dialogue 2023

The overall view of the conference. Photo: TL

The conference was attended by representatives of provincial-level departments, bureaus, and sectors, as well as over 40 FDI enterprises operating within the province.

Over the past 2 years, Nghe An has become an attractive, secure, and effective investment destination for investors, particularly for FDI investors. This was demonstrated in 2022 when Nghe An ranked among the top 10 provinces nationwide in terms of attracting the largest FDI investments, with a total new and adjusted capital of up to USD 939.45 million.

In the first 6 months of 2023, Nghe An province attracted 8 FDI projects with a registered capital of USD 613.8 million, and a total new and adjusted capital of USD 725.4 million, ranking 8th out of 63 provinces and municipalities. Well-known global enterprises in the field of electronics manufacturing and high-tech applications have chosen Nghe An for their projects, such as Goertek from China investing USD 500 million, Ju Teng from Taiwan investing USD 200 million, Everwin from Hong Kong investing USD 200 million, and Luxshare ICT from China investing USD 140 million.

Currently, there are over 100 FDI enterprises participating in import and export activities within the province, contributing approximately 30-35% of the province's export value. They play a role in the economic restructuring, growth promotion, increase of provincial budget revenues, and job creation for thousands of workers.

The representative from the Nghe An Customs Department introduces the newly issued, revised, and supplemented customs policy and legal regulations for the year 2023. Photo: TL

During the conference, the Nghe An Customs Department disseminated general information about the new customs policy and legal regulations issued, revised, and supplemented in 2023.

Representatives from FDI associations, chambers of commerce, and business communities openly discussed issues related to customs procedures and provided valuable opinions on export-import operations. In this context, there was a proposal for the Customs Department to collaborate with enterprises to facilitate customs clearance processes, develop logistics services, and support cost and time reduction.

They also asked that the list of tax exemptions should be frequently reviewed and compared to match the policy. The Customs Department should provide recommendations for the province's key projects and investments. Some businesses also discussed the handling of temporarily imported and re-exported goods, expressing a desire for enhanced guidance from the Customs Department in this area.

The Nghe An Customs Department should be committed to continuing its review and flexible support for businesses, actively listening to feedback and contributions from enterprises. It should proactively provide information to businesses regarding customs laws, procedures, and processes.

Representatives from the Nghe An Customs Department responded to queries and provided directions and solutions. They also emphasized the regular review of legal documents within their purview to identify inefficiencies or mismatches with practicalities and make timely proposals for amendments and improvements to facilitate businesses in overcoming immediate challenges.

Simultaneously, efforts to reform administrative procedures and digitize customs operations are being intensified. The Customs Department's digital transformation plan is aimed at harnessing digital technologies, data, and solutions from the Industry 4.0 revolution to fundamentally and comprehensively revamp state customs management activities. This aims to serve citizens and businesses, reduce costs, and enhance the efficiency of customs administration. By 2030, the Nghe An Customs Department aims to complete the development of an intelligent customs system.