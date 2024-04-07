Nghe An delegation meets with the Consulate-General of Vietnam to NSW and the Australian business community

(Baonghean.vn) - On April 4 and 5, a working delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee visited and worked with the Consulate- General of Vietnam to NSW and the Australian business community.

An overview of the meeting. Photo: Minh The

Delighted to visit the Consulate-General in Sydney, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An, Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu, conveyed the best wishes and heartfelt thanks to Consul General Nguyen Dang Thang and the staff of the Consulate-General for their warm reception and effective assistance in arranging the delegation's activities in Sydney.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An exchanged views with Consul General Nguyen Dang Thang on the province's economic and social development situation.

Accordingly, in 2023, the province's GRDP growth rate reached 7.14%. Particularly, attracting FDI is a bright spot, with nearly USD 1.6 billion in 2023, ranking among the top 10 provinces and cities attracting the largest FDI in the country. Up to now, Nghe An province has 135 FDI registered projects, with a total registered capital of over USD 4 billion.

Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu also informed about the cooperative relationship between Nghe An and Australian partners.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee expressed his hope that in the coming time, the Consulate-General of Vietnam in Sydney will continue to care and support the province in its activities with Australian enterprises, acting as a bridge to introduce enterprises and connect investment funds, partners to explore and invest in Nghe An, especially in priority areas such as: high-tech industry; marine economy, coastal urban areas; tourism, training, finance - banking; high-tech agriculture; agricultural and aquatic product processing.

Consul General Nguyen Dang Thang expressed his joy in welcoming the delegation from Nghe An province to visit and work in Australia. He expressed his impression and congratulations on the province's achievements in economic and social development.

Mr. Thang evaluated that the fields that Nghe An province has identified to attract investment from Australia are correct priorities and have exchanged and provided more information to support Nghe An's investment promotion activities in the Australian market.

The Consul General also stated his readiness to support and connect to promote the development of the relationship between Nghe An province and Australian partners, contributing to the development of the province and the overall relationship between the two countries.

On this occasion, the working delegation from Nghe An province had a meeting with the Australia Business Council.

An overall view of the working session. Photo: Minh The

Sydney is known as a hub of innovation and commerce, the largest economic center in Australia with strengths in finance, education, manufacturing, technology, trade, and tourism. The working session with Sydney businesses is expected to open up many opportunities for contact with businesses, creating a bridge for Australian enterprises to explore and invest in Nghe An, especially in areas that the province prioritizes attracting investment such as: manufacturing of electronic equipment, components, information technology, telecommunications; automobile parts manufacturing, assembly; pharmaceutical processing; agriculture applying high technology; financial services, banking, insurance, logistics; training high-quality human resources; resort tourism, ecotourism, etc.

Mr. Frank Alafaci - Chairman of the Australia Business Council speaks at the working session. Photo: Minh The

At the meeting, on behalf of the working delegation, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van De answered and clarified questions and issues that Sydney businesses were interested in when investing in Nghe An. Representatives of some state agencies and Australian businesses expressed their desire to promote exchanges and cooperation among parties, creating conditions for agencies and businesses to have opportunities to understand, cooperate in trade, and invest more effectively.

Businesses speak, explore investment opportunities in Nghe An. Photo: Minh The

On the same day, the working delegation from Nghe An province visited and worked with Homart Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd Company. Established in Australia in 1992, Homart Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. is the leading company in the market for health supplements, skincare products and dairy products.

Leaders of Nghe An province present souvenir gifts to the Vietnamese Business Association in Sydney. Photo: Minh The

After hearing the introduction about the history, development process, ecosystem of companies and strategic vision of Homart, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu, wished the company continued strong development and expressed the desire to cooperate with the company to build raw material areas and pharmaceutical production plants in Nghe An and hoped to welcome Homart Company to Nghe An soon for investment exploration.