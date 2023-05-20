icon-search

Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow

Vo Hoai Nam (From Moscow)

(Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of the beloved President Ho Chi Minh's birth (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2023), the Nghe An fellow countrymen association currently living and working in the Russian Federation respectfully lays wreath at his monument.
Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow ảnh 1
The Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia and the Song Lam football team lay wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Moscow. Photo: Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia

On the early morning of May 19th, the weather was drizzling and slightly chilly, bringing the members of Nghe An fellow countrymen association in the Russian Federation closer together.

Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow ảnh 2

They also take a photo in front of the monument. Photo: Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia

Not only the fellow countrymen from Nghe An but also some Vietnamese students studying at the State University of Management (Russia) and members of the Song Lam youth football team were present at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument. They respectfully offered vibrant red carnation flowers at his monument.

Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow ảnh 3

Students of the Russia's State University of Management take a photo at the monument. Photo: Vo Hoai Nam

The Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow is a commemorative statue located at the square under the same name in the Akademichesky District of Moscow. The monument was inaugurated on May 18, 1990, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth.

