Nghe An fellow countrymen association in Russia lays wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Moscow

Tin mới

Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination (Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.



The Standing Committee of the Nghe An PPC approves the investment policy for a nearly VND 600 billion footwear production project in Quynh Luu (Baonghean.vn) - The project will be implemented in Quynh Thach commune, Quynh Luu district with a total investment of VND 593.209 billion. It is expected to create jobs for about 8,000 workers when put into operation.



Prospects for the 'One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences' tour (Baonghean.vn) - Ninh Binh - Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh are provinces that converge full types of tourism with many famous historical, cultural relics and scenic natural landscapes. This is the basis for developing the "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences" tourist route.



Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.



Nghe An ranks 17th on Viet Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) (Baonghean.vn) - According to the PAPI Report of the year 2022, Nghe An ranked 17 th out of 63 localities nationwide.



Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) for 2022 released and Nghe An’s ranking increases by 7 places (Baonghean.vn) - According to the PCI 2022 rankings, Nghe An province scored 66.60 points, ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and cities across the country, an improvement of 7 ranks compared to 2021 (30th out of 63).



Attractive destinations in Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - Vinh city with many famous landscapes, historical sites and well-invested places of entertainment promises to be an attractive destination for tourists during the tourist season.

Leaders of Nghe An province visit and extend Bunpimay new year's greetings to Laos (Baonghean.vn) - On April 3, the delegation of Nghe An led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee visited, extended Bunpimay new year’s greetings to Laos and held talks with Houaphanh and Xiangkhouang provinces.



The beauty of a Thai village by the Con River (Baonghean.vn) - Located by the Con River, Bong village in Thanh Son commune, Anh Son district is known as a place that preserves many features of Thai cultural identity. It is an ideal community based tourism spot for tourists.



Nghe An ranks among 15 provinces and cities having the highest growth nationwide (Baonghean.vn) - In the first quarter of 2023, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate in Nghe An was estimated to be 7.75% over the same period. It ranked 14th out of 63 provinces and cities of the country. The above data has just been released by the General Statistics Office.



The Standing Committees of the Provincial Party Committees of Nghe An and Hung Yen sign the Memorandum of Cooperation (Baonghean.vn) - On March 30, in Hung Yen province, the Standing Committees of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee and Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee held a conference to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the two provinces.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet visits Nghe An Museum (Baonghean.vn) - Visiting the museum, Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former Chilean President was moved when getting to know more about the local people, the process of formation and development of Nghe An - President Ho Chi Minh's hometown.



Investment policy of a factory complex worth more than VND 1,128 billion in Thai Hoa town approved (Baonghean.vn) - The policy was adopted by the Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee at the March 2023 regular meeting held on March 28.



VSIP Nghe An increases investment capital to nearly USD 280 million (Baonghean.vn) - VSIP Nghe An Co., Ltd. has proposed to increase its investment capital in VSIP Nghe An Industrial, Urban and Service Park from nearly USD 187 million to nearly USD 280 million.



Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee hosts former Chilean President (Baonghean.vn) - On March 28, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly received Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former President of Chile.

HCMC’s famtrip delegation explores tourist destinations in Nghe An ( Baonghean.vn) - Famtrip activity is one of the important contents in the implementation of the tourism development cooperation agreement between Hanoi City, Ho Chi Minh City and the Greater North Central region including: Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri in 2023.



HCMC and 9 provinces in the North and North Central regions sign development cooperation agreement (Baonghean.vn) - The conference summarizing the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces in North Central - Central Coast, Midlands - Northern mountainous region and Red River Delta regions was held in Vinh City on the morning of March 25.



Secretary of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee receives Australian Ambassador to Vietnam (Baonghean.vn) - The meeting was an opportunity to promote the cooperation between Nghe An and Australia.

Nghia Dan farmers make great efforts to grow honeydew melons and watermelons (Baonghean.vn) - More than 40 hectares of honeydew melons and watermelons have been grown at Son Mong hamlet, Nghia Hieu commune (Nghia Dan district). The farmers here are diligently taking care of melons hoping for a good harvest.



Destinations in Nghe An ‘refreshed’ to welcome new tourist season (Baonghean.vn) - This is the way Nghe An tourism gradually refreshes itself to meet the increasingly diverse and "fastidious" tastes of tourists.



Nghe An considers financial support for shipping lines arriving at Cua Lo port (Baonghean.vn) - The proposed policy aims to support shipping lines to open container shipping routes and businesses with goods transported by container at Cua Lo port.



Pure beauty of orchid trees in Vinh city (Baonghean.vn) - In the early days of March, orchid tree’ s flowers symbolizing the Northwest mountains and love romance have bloomed in the heart of Vinh city, Nghe An province. This has created a poetic and romantic scene for the citizens to visit and take photos.



Korean Y-Mart Retail Group wants to cooperate and invest in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - On March 8, Nghe An Provincial People's Committee held a meeting with the CEO of Korean Y-Mart Retail Group under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman Bui Dinh Long.

Nghe An attends the preparatory meeting of 9 provinces from 3 countries (Vietnam - Laos - Thailand) (Baonghean.vn) - On March 2, the Preparatory subcommittee meeting for the 23rd high level meeting of 9 provinces, 3 countries (Vietnam - Laos - Thailand) using road No. 8 and road No. 12 was held in Bolikhamxay province, Lao PDR.



Nghe An's 2-month state budget revenue estimated at VND 2,944 billion (Baonghean.vn) - On February 23, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee presided over the provincial People's Committee’s meeting in February 2023.



Con Cuong district’s indigenous rice proposed to get geographical indication (Baonghean.vn) - Con Cuong district is coordinating with departments to complete necessary documents to submit to the National Office of Intellectual Property and relevant ministries to grant geographical indication certificate for Khau Cam Xang rice - a traditional purple rice variety.