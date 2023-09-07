Nghe An grants an investment certificate for a USD 45 million project from Singapore

(Baonghean.vn) - On September 6, in Singapore, the People's Committee of Nghe An province held a ceremony to award an investment registration certificate to Soilbuild Group Holdings - the investor of the pre-built factory and office system project located in WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An.

During the ceremony, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - the Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee of Nghe An presented the investment certificate to Mr. Lim Han Ren - CEO of Soilbuild Group.

Mr. Bui Dinh Long - the Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee of Nghe An presents the investment certificate to Mr. Lim Han Ren - CEO of Soilbuild Group. Photo: TH

With a scale of USD 45 million, the project is implemented by one of Singapore’s leading construction and infrastructure development groups. Its objective is to develop a system of pre-built factories and offices for lease according to green standards at WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An.

Nghe An province considers Singapore one of its top strategic partners for current and future cooperation. The presence of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park 7 in Nghe An (VSIP) is a vivid and convincing example of investment cooperation between the two countries, contributing positively to the socio-economic development of Nghe An province in the past times.

A corner of WHA Industrial Zone 1-Nghe An located in the Southeast Economic Zone. Photo: BNA

Currently, there are 124 projects within Nghe An province invested by enterprises from 14 countries and territories, with a total registered capital of about USD 3.3 billion. Among them, there are 7 projects with FDI from Singapore, with a total committed investment capital of USD 486.41 million, covering industries such as textiles, electronic component manufacturing, telecommunications equipment, etc., attracting over 10,000 employees for the time being.

The export turnover from Nghe An to the Singaporean market reached USD 29.03 million in 2022, and USD 29.95 million in the first half of 2023. The main exported items include electronic components, electronics, various types of steel, textiles, ceramic tiles, and so on.

The import turnover in 2022 was USD 56.7 million, and in the first six months of 2023, it reached USD 58.78 million. The main imported items include petroleum, machinery, raw materials for textiles, leather, footwear, etc.