Nghe An has a monthly average income per capita of more than VND 3.6 million

(Baonghean.vn) - The above figure is announced by the General Statistics Office in its Household Living Standards Survey in 2022.

Specifically, the monthly income per capita in Nghe An is VND 3.629 million; in which, the income from salary and wages is VND 1.758 million; from agriculture, forestry and fishery is VND 421 thousand; from non-agriculture, forestry and fishery is VND 861 thousand and other sources of income are VND 589 thousand.

According to the General Statistics Office, the average monthly per capita income in Vietnam in 2022 at current prices reached VND 4.67 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to 2021.

The year 2022 marks a recovery in both the economy and the household living standards. After two consecutive years of decline in average monthly per capita income due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020, the average monthly per capita income in 2022 has returned to an increasing trend like in the years prior to 2019.

The income has increased steadily in both urban and rural areas. The average monthly per capita income in urban areas reached nearly VND 5.95 million in 2022 (an increase of 10.4% compared to 2021), which is 1.54 times higher than the average income in rural areas at VND 3.86 million (an increase of 10.8% compared to 2021).

Among the 63 provinces and cities in the country, Binh Duong has the highest average monthly per capita income in 2022, with over VND 8 million; while Ha Giang has the lowest average monthly per capita income at over VND 2 million.

Nghệ An has an average monthly per capita income of over VND 3.6 million in 2022, ranking 42nd out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam, and 9th out of 14 provinces in the North Central Coast and the Central Coast region.

The average monthly per capita income is divided into 5 groups (from group 1 to group 5), in which group 1 consists of the poorest 20% of households and group 5 consists of the richest 20% of the population.

According to the General Statistics Office, across the country, the richest group of households (consisting of the richest 20% of the population - group 5) has an average monthly per capita income of VND 10.237 million, which is 7.6 times higher than the poorest group of households (consisting of the poorest 20% of the population) with an average monthly per capita income of VND 1.352 million per person per month.

In Nghe An, the wealthiest group of households (the top 20% richest - group 5) have an average income of VND 7.835 million per person per month, which is 7.3 times higher than the poorest group of households (the bottom 20% poorest - group 1), with an average income of VND 1.075 million per person per month.

The Household Living Standards Survey in 2022 was conducted in 63 centrally-run provinces and cities, including 46,995 households representing the whole country, urban and rural areas, 6 geographic regions, and centrally-run provinces and cities.