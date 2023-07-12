Nghe An has completed and put into use over 3,000 houses for poor households

(Baonghean.vn) - On July 11, the Steering Committee for Mobilization and Support for Construction and Repair of Houses for the Poor and People in Difficult Circumstances met to evaluate the results of the 6-month implementation of the program and discuss the tasks for the upcoming period.

An overall view of the meeting. Photo: Thanh Duy

According to the initial assessment by localities, the province currently has 13,814 cases in need of support for construction and repair of houses, including 3,107 prefabricated houses, 6,818 houses that need to be newly built, and 3,889 houses that need repair.

As of June 30, 148 organizations and individuals have registered to support the program, with a total of 12,549 houses registered for assistance, equivalent to VND 636.092 billion. Among them, 6,761 houses are planned to be built/repaired in 2023. The province has received support for the program in various forms, with a converted amount of VND 262.641 billion.

With synchronized efforts, by the end of June, a total of 3,076 houses have been built, of which 2,925 houses have been completed and handed over for use. However, as of the current time, the Ministry of Public Security has completed the construction of 2,820 prefabricated houses for the people, so the actual number of completed houses is higher. The target for 2023 in Nghe An province is to build 5,000 new houses and repair 500 houses for poor and disadvantaged households.

Concluding the meeting, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee highly appreciated the sense of responsibility and efforts of the standing agency and the Support Team of the Steering Committee in carrying out their tasks.

The provincial Steering Committee acknowledged and praised the highly responsible and pioneering spirit of the provincial police leaders and officers in responding to the program.

Regarding the upcoming tasks, based on the analysis of achievements and limitations, the head of the Provincial Party Committee asked to focus on strengthening the publicity and conducting in-depth articles on the program to disseminate the guidelines, methods, and mobilize the people's efforts to create a ripple effect. Localities need to complete the approval of the list of beneficiaries in need of housing support, before July 30.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Head of the Provincial Steering Committee for Mobilization and Support for Construction and Repair of Houses for the Poor and People in Difficult Circumstances, delivers the concluding remarks. Photo: Thanh Duy

The Provincial Party Secretary agreed with the opinions of the Steering Committee that the remaining support will be allocated from the provincial mobilization fund (in addition to the central fund and corresponding fund from the province as regulated) to ensure that households receiving support to build houses according to the national target programs for sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas will be supported VND 50 million per new house, similar to the beneficiaries under the province's program. Localities will conduct a review to prioritize the implementation for households benefiting from national target programs.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy also agreed on the plan to organize a conference to summarize and evaluate the results of the implementation of 2,820 prefabricated houses mobilized and supported by the Ministry of Public Security for 6 border districts in July 2023. He also requested the provincial police department to continue assisting in building all prefabricated houses across the province when households register for support.