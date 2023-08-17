Nghe An participates in the Coordination Council Conference of the North Central and Central Coast region

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of August 12, in Nha Trang City (Khanh Hoa), the Coordination Council Conference of the North Central and Central Coast region took place.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha and other officials preside over the conference. Photo: Dinh Lam

During the conference, various ministries, sectors and localities in the North Central and Central Coast region presented their proposals aimed at identifying feasible directions to foster significant development for the provinces in the region.

Among others, the issue of regional connectivity and the utilization of the strengths of each locality received special attention. The topics such as energy development, regional planning, transportation connectivity, harnessing human resources, high-quality tourism and agriculture were also extensively discussed by delegates.

Furthermore, at the conference, the delegates proposed numerous solutions to enhance collaboration in the North Central and Central Coast regions. These included linking the delivery of agricultural and aquatic products from localities within the region to larger markets outside the region, particularly in the Central Highlands, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Collaborative efforts in workforce training were suggested to support the development of the maritime economy and several other sectors.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - The Secretary of Nghe An's Provincial Party Committee attends the conference. Photo: Dinh Lam

The delegates also recommended the development of fishing logistics service centers to share information and promote linkages in the exploitation, aquaculture and processing of aquatic products. Cooperation in sustainable maritime economic development, coupled with environmental protection and maintaining national defense and security was emphasized. Collaborative efforts in workforce training, regulation and labor utilization, especially within high-tech zones, economic zones, industrial parks, export-processing zones, etc. were also put forward.

In conclusion, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha assessed that the establishment of the Coordination Council for the North Central and Central Coast region plays a vital role in renewing regional coordination mechanisms, boosting its rapidly growing and sustainable socio-economic development, ensuring environmental protection as well as national defense and security.

Therefore, Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha proposed that members of the Coordination Council thoroughly study and develop operational mechanisms to ensure that implementation is synchronized and aligned with practical conditions.

He also suggested that the Coordination Council provide advice to the Government in issuing regional plans and comprehensive, quality infrastructure investment plans, so as to avoid excessive dispersion of investment, especially in transport infrastructure for the sustainable development of priority sectors.

Group photo session is attended by Deputy PM and delegates. Photo: Dinh Lam

Deputy PM recommended that localities within the region share information and learn from each other's experiences. This will help to establish practical cooperative arrangements and ensure that incentives are in place to foster joint development, while avoiding overlapping infrastructure investments, wastage, competition, and conflicting interests.

The Ministry of Information and Communications will build a regional database to facilitate the efficient exploitation of information by localities, allowing them to propose suitable cooperative content. Central ministries and sectors should be keen to support and assist localities within the region in implementing collaboration programs.